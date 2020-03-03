KEARNEY — Outside expectations weren’t high for University of Nebraska at Kearney’s men’s basketball team entering this season.
The coaches in the 14-team MIAA predicted the Lopers to finish last in the preseason poll. It wasn’t a surprising projection for the Lopers, who posted a 10-18 record and finished 13th in the conference last year.
This season, the Lopers have proved that last year’s below-.500 record was a fluke. Improved team chemistry and strong player development have led to the Lopers surpassing the preseason expectations and qualifying for the MIAA Tournament for the sixth time in eight years.
The seventh-seeded Lopers (16-12, 10-9 MIAA) will face 10th-seeded Pittsburg State (11-17, 7-12) in the first round at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at Municipal Auditorium at Kansas City, Mo.
"We were able to go out and prove them wrong, sort of speak," UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. "But all of that’s behind us. It’s a new season. Everyone is 0-0. We have to go out and make the most of the opportunity in front of us."
The Lopers and Gorillas met once in the regular season. The Lopers prevailed 81-80 in overtime over the Gorillas on Jan. 4 at the Health and Sports Center. After the Lopers relinquished a five-point halftime lead, they managed to escape in the extra period when senior forward Morgan Soucie sank two free throws with 3.8 seconds left.
Soucie had a notable performance, finishing with 35 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
Soucie emerged as the Lopers’ go-to scorer early in the season and averaged 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 26 contests.
The one problem, however, is that the 6-foot-5, 195-pound forward missed the Lopers’ final two regular-season games with an injury.
Lofton said the Lopers "are hopeful but there are no guarantees on what’s going to happen yet" in regards to Soucie’s status for Wednesday.
In the Lopers’ regular-season victory over the Gorillas, they allowed the Gorillas to shoot 50 percent from the floor, including 7 of 16 for 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The Gorillas also had four players score in double figures with 6-9 junior forward Antonio Givens scoring a team-high 22 points off the bench. The Division I Kent State transfer made 10-of-15 shot attempts and added eight rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes.
"We have our work cut out for us," said Lofton on Pittsburg State. "We have to guard the 3-point line, and we have to find a way to slow down their bigs on the inside."
If the Lopers defeat the Gorillas, they will face second-seeded Rogers State (23-5, 15-4) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. The Lopers split the season series with the No. 17th-ranked Hillcats. The Lopers prevailed 62-58 on Jan. 9 at Claremore, Okla., while the Hillcats fended off a second-half rally by the Lopers to claim a 78-66 victory Feb. 22 at the Health and Sports Center.
The semifinal games are Saturday and the championship game is set for 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
"It’s survive and advance time," Lofton said. "The first bad game you have is the last bad game you have. It tends to be a lot more physical. Guys, especially seniors, play with a lot more urgency because this is it for them if they lose, so you’ll see that, which makes for some exciting play."
