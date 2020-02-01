HAYS, Kan. — The Fort Hays State Tigers shot 52 percent from the field and had eight players score to defeat University of Nebraska at Kearney, 69-56, Saturday evening in Kansas.
It marks the Tigers’ (9-11, 2-9 MIAA) second straight win while the Lopers (12-8, 6-5) extend their losing streak to three games. The Lopers were shorthanded due to the flu, which hit the team this week.
Despite being down a couple of key players, the Lopers jumped out to a 7-0 lead three minutes in. However, the Tigers responded with seven straight points as part of a 23-6 run and never looked back. They finished the first half 15 of 24 (62.5 percent) from the field and 23 of 44 (52.3 percent) overall. That included a 7 of 12 effort from behind the arc.
UNK, getting a career-high 23 points from senior forward AJ Jackson, did make a run midway through the second half. A 9-0 spurt featured three free throws and three Jackson buckets to cut the deficit to single digits, 51-43, with 10 minutes, 41 seconds to play. But reserve guard Perry Carroll hit two free throws and then junior wing Jared Vitzum nailed a 3 to push the Tigers lead back to 13 points.
The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Vitzum ended with a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) with the quick Carroll, a 5-10, 195-pound junior, having 14 points in just 17 minutes. He came in averaging 5.1 points a night.
Jackson shot 10 of 14 to have his best offensive night as a Loper. His previous career-high of 22 came last year in a home win over the Tigers. Returning to his home state, senior forward Morgan Soucie had 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists while Alliance junior reserve forward Austin Luger supplied seven points, four boards, three steals and an assist.
UNK hosts Central Oklahoma (7-15, 4-9) and Newman (8-14, 2-11) on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.