KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team moved up three spots to eighth in the first regular-season edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll.
UNK went 4-0 in its Loper Preseason Invitational over the weekend, sweeping Adams State (Colo.) and Augustana, beating Findlay (Ohio) in four sets and rallying from a 2-0 hole to defeat Oklahoma Baptist.
UNK received 761 points to be one of nine Central Region teams in the poll. Defending national champion Tampa remains No. 1 (1,140 points; 42 first-place votes) after a 4-0 weekend. Cal State San Bernardino is ranked second.
Besides UNK, the other Central teams in the poll are reigning region champion Washburn (No. 4), Minnesota-Duluth (No. 6), Northern State (No. 7), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 10), Central Missouri (No. 12), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 15), Northwest Missouri State (No. 18) and Wayne State (No. 22). Five other Central squads are among teams that are receiving votes, including Central Oklahoma (No. 26).
The Lopers host York College at 6 p.m. today (Tuesday) at the Health and Sports Center. They then will face Mary (N.D.) and Arkansas Tech on Friday and New Mexico Highlands and No. 17 Rockhurst (Mo.) on Saturday at home. Those matches are part of the Rosella Meier Fall Classic.
The next poll will be released on Monday.
The Lopers will begin MIAA play when they embark on a two-game road trip with their first match coming against Emporia State in Emporia, Kan. on Sept. 20. It also will mark their first road game of the regular season, as they play nine nonconference games to begin the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.