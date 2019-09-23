KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team moved up three spots to third in the latest regular-season edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll on Monday.
The Lopers (11-0) went 2-0 last weekend, sweeping Emporia State and then-No. 3 Washburn.
The Lopers, one of 12 Central Region teams in the poll, tallied 1,010 points in this week’s poll. West Region members Cal State San Bernardino (1,143 points; 40 first-place) and Western Washington (1,102; five first-place) remain first and second, respectively.
Besides UNK, the other ranked Central teams are Minnesota-Duluth (No. 4), Washburn (No. 5), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 7), Northern State (No. 8), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 9), Northwest Missouri State (No. 11), Central Missouri (No. 14), St. Cloud State (No. 15), Wayne State (No. 17), Sioux Falls (No. 19) and Upper Iowa (No. 23). Four other Central squads are receiving votes and just outside the top 25, including Central Oklahoma.
UNK hosts Newman (0-11, 0-2) and UCO (9-3, 1-1) this weekend at the Health and Sports Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.