KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team moved up a spot to third in the latest regular-season edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll.
UNK (15-0) went 2-0 last weekend, winning at Central Missouri (No. 13) and Northwest Missouri State (No. 10). The Lopers also own a road win over No. 5 Washburn.
One of 13 Central Region teams in the poll, UNK tallied 1,037 points this time time. West Region members Cal State San Bernardino (1,144 points; 42 first-place) and Western Washington (1,098; three first-place) remain first and second, respectively.
Besides UNK, the other ranked Central teams are Minnesota-Duluth (No. 4; one first-place), Washburn (No. 5), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 7), Northern State (No. 8), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 9), Northwest Missouri State, St. Cloud State (No. 11), Central Missouri, Wayne State (No. 15), Upper Iowa (No. 18), Winona State (No. 19) and Sioux Falls (T-24).
UNK hosts Fort Hays State (6-9, 3-4) at 6 p.m. today and Missouri Western State (9-5, 3-3) at 6 p.m. Friday.
