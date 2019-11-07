KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team is ranked first in the first edition of the NCAA Regional Rankings.
These rankings determine the 64-teams — eight teams from Division II’s eight regions — that make up the NCAA Tournament field. They’ll be released each Wednesday until the field is announced Nov. 25.
The AVCA National Division II Top 25 poll has no bearing on these rankings. This week, the Central Region has 12 teams in the top 25 including nine of the top 14. UNK is ranked second in the top 25.
The MIAA, along with the Great American Conference and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, make up the Central Region. Conference tournament winners receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with the top seed hosting the Central Regional Dec. 5-7.
Below are the complete region rankings; note matches against NAIA competition doesn’t count in a team’s overall record. UNK (27-0, 17-0) is at Missouri Western on Saturday night.
Central Region Ranking
Central Region volleyball rankings showing records within the region and overall NCAA Division II record:
Reg. D2
1. UNK 23-0 24-0
2. Minnesota-Duluth 17-2 20-3
3. Concordia-St. Paul 15-3 19-4
4. Northern State 20-3 20-3
5. St. Cloud State 14-4 19-4
6. Washburn 18-2 22-2
7. Central Missouri 14-5 18-7
8. Northwest Missouri 16-6 18-6
9. Wayne State 15-5 19-5
10. Winona State 11-5 18-5
GAC Top Teams — Oklahoma Baptist (23-4) and Northwestern Oklahoma State (20-9)
