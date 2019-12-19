KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney came out and played lackadaisical defense against in-state rival Wayne State College on Wednesday night.
The poor defensive start allowed the Wildcats to score uncontested baskets and seize an early 11-point lead. The Lopers responded, however. They cut the deficit to two points at halftime and then looked like a completely different team in the second half.
The Lopers’ high intensity on both ends of the court over the final 20 minutes of play allowed them to record a 77-64 victory over the Wildcats at Kearney High.
“We came out like we were sleep walking,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “We were making plays defensively that I didn’t have the answer for. … Guys were getting shots that we told our kids they couldn’t get. So they got off to a great start, and we got off to a horrible start but kudos to our guys. They found a way to fight their way back into it.”
This was a makeup game after the original contest Nov. 27 was postponed due to snow. The Health and Sports Center was unavailable Wednesday due to graduation setup.
After a late first-half surge pushed the Lopers (6-4) back into the contest, they locked in defensively on the Wildcats (5-9) and dictated the pace of play in the second half.
Senior forward Kyle Juhl drained a 3-pointer less than two minutes into the second half to give the Lopers a 42-39 lead. It was the spark they needed and gave the Lopers confidence moving forward.
Juhl’s basket was part of an 18-4 run over a seven-minute stretch for the Lopers, who held a 55-42 lead with about 13 minutes left.
As the Lopers’ offense rallied, the Wildcats struggled to find open shots. Even when the Wildcats battled their way toward the rim, they didn’t consistently knock down those high-percentage attempts.
UNK shot 59 percent compared to the Wildcats’ 27 percent in the final half. They also held the Wildcats to just four second-chance points in the half.
“Guys got out and pressured the ball and stuck to our assignments a lot better,” Lofton said. “We didn’t give them a lot of second chance opportunities, and then we went down on the other end and I feel like the ball moved a little better.”
Junior guard Jake Walker nailed back-to-back 3s as part of the Lopers’ offensive run, which played a large role in the momentum shift. He scored eight of his 17 points in the second half but watched the final 4 minutes, 47 seconds from the bench.
After he received his fourth personal foul, the officials called for a media timeout. As the Lopers jogged to their bench, an official whistled Walker for a technical foul, giving him his fifth personal.
The Lopers held a seven-point lead after the Wildcats shot four free throws. Although they were without their second-best scorer, the Lopers didn’t crumble.
They leaned on senior forwards AJ Jackson and Morgan Soucie, who played key roles in the final minutes and preserved the Lopers’ lead. Jackson finished with a team-high 19 points and Soucie added 13.
“He made a bad decision there and ended up with a technical to end the game, which is not what we want to do,” Lofton said. “There are going to be a lot of these games, and we are going to have to play well. If we do that, it will be a close game, and we’re going to have to execute and keep our composure. For the most part, I thought we did that.”
UNK is riding a two-game winning streak and improved to 5-0 at home. The Lopers are off for the holidays and won’t resume play until they welcome Nebraska Christian to the Health and Sports Center for a contest at 2 p.m. Jan. 1.
UNK 77, WSC 64
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (5-9)
Ferrarini 7-11 5-6 21, Janssen 5-14 8-12 18, Mohr 2-8 3-4 8, Jackson 3-6 0-2 7, Thayer 2-3 1-1 5, Penner 2-2 1-1 5, Dentlinger 0-3 0-0 0, Levi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 18-26 64.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (6-4)
Jackson 7-11 5-9 19, Walker 6-10 0-0 17, Soucie 4-8 5-6 13, Pair 3-6 0-0 8, Winchester 2-4 3-3 8, Juhl 2-3 0-0 6, Morris 1-2 2-2 4. Luger 1-2 0-0 2, Valasek 0-2 0-0 0. Total 26-48 15-20 77.
Halftime — Wayne State 39, Nebraska-Kearney 37.
3-Point Goals – WSC: 4-15 (Janssen 0-1, Ferrarini 2-5, Jackson 1-2, Mohr 1-6, Dentlinger 0-1). UNK: 10-21 (Juhl 2-3, Pair 2-4, Walker 5-8, Winchester 1-3, Luger 0-1, Valasek 0-2). Fouled Out – Walker. Rebounds – WSC: 27 (Janssen 9), UNK 29 (Jackson 6). Assists – WSC: 10 (Mohr 3), UNK 19 (Soucie 5). Total Fouls – WSC 21, UNK 19. Technicals – Walker. A – 374.
