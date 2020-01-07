KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney had its second-worst shooting performance of the season Monday night.
The Lopers caught a break, however, as it came against Missouri Southern, who’s winless in the MIAA this season. Although the Lopers shot just 36.1 percent from the field, they played tight defense against the Lions and held them to 38.3 percent shooting in a 65-58 victory at the Health and Sports Center.
"I thought defensively we were a lot better than we were on Saturday (in a loss to Pittsburg State)," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. "Offensively, not necessarily our best shooting day or scoring day. I thought we left a lot of points off the board, around the rim again. But we found a way, and I liked our resolve."
The Lopers (13-2, 2-2 MIAA) were in an offensive funk throughout the first eight minutes of the third quarter. Their shooting struggles allowed the Lions (3-9, 0-4) to take a 34-32 lead on a Madi Stokes layup with 3 minutes, 12 seconds left in the period.
On the Lopers’ next possession following the Lions’ basket, they committed a turnover. It didn’t hurt the Lopers, though, as their defense forced the Lions to make an errant pass, which led to a 3-pointer by freshman guard Trinity Law.
The Lions turned the ball over on their next three possessions, and the Lopers capitalized. Freshman forward Madison Dreckman and graduate transfer guard Haley Simental each knocked down a 3 for the Lopers to push their lead to 41-34 with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
"I think there’s always a pivotal stretch in the game, and that was definitely the stretch for us," Eighmey said. "To be able to go down and get three scores in a row and to be able to turn them over and not give them an opportunity to score and just stretch it enough to give us a cushion that we needed to finish the game (was key)."
The Lions trailed by 11 points with 34.5 seconds left. With hardly any time remaining, the Lions didn’t give in and instead managed to make it a tight game. They leaned on senior guard Destiny Cozart, who made three consecutive 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 61-55 with 18.1 seconds left.
After Cozart’s initial 3 with 29.5 seconds left, the Lopers went 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to preserve the lead.
"They made some crazy shots, but that’s part of the learning experience," Eighmey said. "We will watch the film and learn from that. I felt like we were giving them a little too much space at the end of the game."
Simental remained the Lopers’ go-to scorer, as she was their only consistent scoring option on Monday. She recorded a game-high 22 points and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Up next, the Lopers start a two-game road trip with their first game coming against Rogers State (2-12, 0-5) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Claremore, Okla.
UNK 65, Mo. Southern 58
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (58)
Owens 7-11 4-6 18, Skiles 1-6 0-0 2, Campbell 1-7 0-0 3, Cozart 6-17 0-0 17, Buch 3-9 0-0 8, Stauffer 1-2 0-2 2, Stokes 2-2 0-0 4, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Schoenberger 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-60 4-8 58.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (65)
Carlson 1-10 0-0 2, Simental 7-13 5-6 22, Holt 3-8 2-4 8, Kirsch 0-6 3-4 3, Sanger 4-7 2-2 11, Dreckman 2-9 0-0 6, Backes 2-3 1-2 5, Law 3-5 1-2 8. Totals 22-61 14-20 65.
MSSU (3-9, 0-4) 9 14 14 21 – 58
UNK (13-2, 2-2) 17 11 13 24 – 65
3-Point Goals – MSSU 8-26 (Skiles 0-4, Campbell 1-2, Cozart 5-14, Buch 2-5, Stauffer 0-1), UNK 7-19 (Simental 3-5, Holt 0-1, Kirsch 0-3, Sanger 1-3, Dreckman 2-5, Backes 0-1, Law 1-1). Fouled Out – Owens. Rebounds – MSSU 41 (Cozart 8), UNK 41 (Kirsch 10). Assists – MSSU 17 (Cozart 4, Buch 4), UNK 16 (Simental 4, Sanger 4). Total Fouls – MSSU 19, UNK 10. Technicals – None. A – 595.
