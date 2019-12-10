KEARNEY — Sophomore forward Elisa Backes tied her career-high of 18 points and freshman forward Madison Dreckman got close to a triple-double to help University of Nebraska at Kearney roll past York College, 90-31, Monday night at the Health and Sports Center.
This was the start of a week-long home stand for the Lopers (8-1). UNK makes up the postponed Central Christian (Kan.) College game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and then battles Manhattan Christian (Kan.) College on Saturday afternoon.
"We’re going to continue to work on things we need to get better at. After playing two MIAA games (last week) you kind of see what things you need to improve on," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. "For us defensively there’s some things we wanted to get better at … We wanted to control the ball a little better. We’re trying to use every experience, whether it’s a practice or a game, to get ready for the second half of the season."
Leading from the opening tip to the final buzzer, UNK shot 54 percent (35 of 65) from the field, was plus-14 in rebounds, got 56 bench points and tallied 24 points off of 20 Panther turnovers. This was an exhibition game for York (1-11).
Coming off the bench Backes reached her point total in just 20 minutes and was 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. She scored 18 points last season against Manhattan Christian and at Southwest Baptist.
Dreckman scored 13 points and added nine rebounds and six assists.
"Elisa and Madison have both been getting better and better," Eighmey said. "I thought they did some really good things tonight. One of those things is their versatility … they were both knocking down threes, they both were scoring in the paint, and both were able to hit some midrange jumpers. When you have players of that size that can score at all three of those levels it makes them pretty tough to guard."
Out of the Lopers’ starters, sophomore forward Brooke Carlson had 12 points and five rebounds. Freshman forward Adrienne Falk had six points in 10 minutes of work.
