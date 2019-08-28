KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer team was picked 10th in the MIAA preseason poll, the league announced Tuesday.
Head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll and can’t vote for their own squad.
Defending league champion Central Oklahoma received seven first-place votes and finished with 117 point to place first in the poll. Defending NCAA tournament regional champion Central Missouri was (115 points; five first place) a close second. Fort Hays State (93), Emporia State (89) and Missouri Western (84) rounded out the top five.
UNK tallied 28 points for 10th-place in the 12-team league. Missouri Southern and Northwest Missouri had 20 points to tie for 11th.
The Lopers had an overall record of 5-12-11 last season. They will have their second scrimmage of the preseason at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
n MIAA Preseason Poll
1. Central Oklahoma 117 (7)
2. Central Missouri 115 (5)
3. Fort Hays State 93
4. Emporia State 89
5. Missouri Western 84
6. Rogers State 63
7. Northeastern State 61
8. Newman 56
9. Washburn 46
10. UNK 28
11t. Northwest Missouri 20
11t. Missouri Southern 20