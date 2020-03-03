KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field has placed seven on the All-Central Region indoor team.
The squad is sponsored by the U.S. Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). To earn All-Region honors, student-athletes must be one of the top-five individuals in their event in their respective region.
In addition, each member of a region’s top three relay teams also was selected for the distinction. Only student-athletes from USTFCCCA member institutions are eligible for the award.
The Central Region is made up of schools from the MIAA, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Great American Conference.
Junior co-captain Tiara Schmidt qualified in the shot put and weight throw with senior co-captain Tanner Barth having a top-five effort in the shot. The other Loper to individually earn the honor was senior Corbin Hansen at 3,000 meters.
The four members of the record-setting distance medley team also were honored. They are junior Nate Pierce, sophomore Seth Simonson, sophomore Luke Stuckey and freshman Jeron Tuttle.
A total of 1,614 student-athletes from 156 different schools earned All-Region honors this winter. The breakdown consisted of 812 men and 802 women.
The list of NCAA Championship qualifiers comes out today.