KEARNEY – Emporia State’s women’s basketball team overwhelmed the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season.
On Saturday afternoon, the Lopers showed better composure and limited their mistakes. It allowed them to overcome a five-point second quarter and prevail 76-71 over the No. 16/18 Hornets at the Health and Sports Center.
The Lopers committed 15 turnovers Saturday, which was significantly less than the 31 they had in their 21-point loss to the Hornets on Dec. 5.
“We knew what to expect a little better, having played them once,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “I think our strategy was a little better too. Overall, we still had 15 turnovers but that’s half what we had last time.
“We didn’t hit a ton of shots, but we hit enough to attack the zone. You will have to hit a couple shots to attack a zone, and we’re able to do that.”
The Lopers (17-2, 6-2 MIAA) held a 43-38 lead after the third quarter, but a barrage of 3-pointers made the game interesting late. In the first two minutes of the final quarter, the Hornets (12-4, 5-2) sank three 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 48-47.
The Lopers never relinquished the lead, however, as they also started having success from beyond the arc. Graduate transfer guard Haley Simental and sophomore guard Klaire Kirsch hit back-to-back 3s to stretch the Lopers’ lead to seven points.
It was a large enough cushion for the Lopers, who never let the Hornets come within three points the remainder of the game.
In the final quarter, both teams thrived from 3-point territory. The Hornets made 6 of 10 attempts, while the Lopers went 5 of 6.
Eighmey said the Lopers’ ability to remain mentally tough and not crumble when the Hornets pulled within one point was a sign of maturity for her team.
“I think we are growing in that area. Being able to withstand a little bit of adversity and not let it rattle us or shake us and be able to keep plugging away and do the right things,” she said.
In the first half, the Lopers started strong, building an eight-point lead in the first quarter. But the second period didn’t go as well for the Lopers, as they didn’t make a field goal, missing 11 attempts, and committed five turnovers.
The second-quarter debacle allowed the Hornets to close the first half on a 9-0 run to hold a 25-24 halftime lead.
The Lopers missed open shots and scored just five points in the second quarter. Those offensive struggles didn’t carry into the second half, though, as the Lopers started the third quarter on a 15-2 run to cease a 12-point lead.
“We did a good job of not settling for shots, and I thought in the later part of the second quarter we got a little passive and didn’t want to shoot the ball,” Eighmey said. “At halftime, we just told them to not be passive, and if you have a good look to take it and be confident in it. I think we did a good job of selecting the right ones, so they were good, open looks.”
The Lopers had five players score in double figures. Simental and sophomore forward Maegan Holt scored 16 points apiece, Kirsch added 15, sophomore forward Elisa Backes 11 and sophomore center Brooke Carlson 10. Holt also recorded 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Up next, the Lopers hit the road for a contest at Northwest Missouri (8-8, 3-4) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
@DanZielinski3
UNK 76, ESU 71
EMPORIA STATE
Laudan 2-4 2-2 7, Handy 1-4 1-2 3, Jobe 10-14 0-1 23, Martin 3-5 1-2 7, Mounsey 3-11 3-3 11, Laffitte 0-1 0-0 0, Schultz 2-5 0-0 5, Sheats 4-11 2-2 13, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 11-14 71.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY
Carlson 5-9 0-1 10, Simental 4-8 4-6 16, Holt 5-9 6-10 16, Kirsch 5-13 2-2 15, Sanger 2-8 4-4 8, Backes 3-7 5-6 11, Jansa 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 21-29 76.
Scores by Quarter
ESU (12-4, 5-2) 11 14 13 33 – 71
UNK (17-2, 6-2) 19 5 19 33 – 76
3-Point Goals – ESU 10-31 (Laudan 1-3, Handy 0-2, Jobe 3-5, Martin 0-2, Mounsey 2-8, Schultz 1-3, Sheats 3-7, Gordon 0-1), UNK 7-22 (Simental 4-8, Holt 0-1, Kirsch 3-9, Sanger 0-2, Jansa 0-2). Fouled Out – None. Rebounds – ESU 23 (Mounsey 5), UNK 45 (Holt 11). Assists – ESU 8 (Mounsey 4), UNK 20 (Kirsch 5). Total Fouls – ESU 22, UNK 13. Technicals – None. A – 876.