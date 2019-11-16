KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney found itself in unfamiliar territory on Saturday night.
After winning the first two sets, the Lopers had troubles closing out the match against Pittsburg State at the Health and Sports Center. The Gorillas played with a relentless approach, shutting down the Loper attack while playing aggressive offensively. It created problems for the Lopers and led to a decisive fifth set.
It was just the third time this season the Lopers were pushed to the fifth set. But they managed to escape, 25-24, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 15-8, for their 30th consecutive victory to end the regular season undefeated.
It marks just the second time in program history that the Lopers (30-0) didn’t drop a regular-season match with the only other time coming in 2004 when they lost in the Final Four.
“Honesty, I think we were all just kind of thinking this would kind of be an easier game just because we are at home, it’s senior night and we beat them pretty steadily the first time we played them,” junior setter Maddie Squiers said. “It was definitely kind of a shock just to see how well their defense was and not everything was working for us.
“For us to just stay calm and still come out on top is huge for us. It’s really special.”
After the Lopers eased to a first-set victory, they had to fend off a comeback attempt by the Gorillas (14-15, 7-13 MIAA) in the second set. The Lopers held an 18-10 lead, but the Gorillas rattled off seven of the next eight points to pull within two points of the Lopers.
The Lopers won 25-21 in the second, but in the next two sets, the Gorillas showed their dominance.
In the third set, the Gorillas secured an eight-point lead after a Meg Auten kill. The Lopers pulled within four points but had no answer for beating the Gorillas’ defense. The Lopers’ hitting efficiency dropped from .314 in the second set to .190 in the third. They also committed four service errors.
The fourth set was more competitive than the third and featured eight ties and three lead changes. But the Gorillas’ defense remained strong, which led to crisp passing and their ability to feed the ball to Auten, who finished with a match high 22 kills with 19 of those coming in the final three sets.
The Lopers held a 22-21 lead in the fourth after the officials whistled the Gorillas for four hits. That lead quickly disappeared, as Loper outside hitter Julianne Jackson hit the ball long on the next point.
In the decisive fifth set, the two teams traded points until freshman outside hitter Kamryn Schuler stepped in and provided a spark for the Loper offense. With the set tied 7-7, Schuler accounted for three kills and one block during the Lopers’ 8-1 run that closed out the set and allowed them to prevail.
“You can’t practice this,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “What we tried to tell them, even as it was going on, is that this is not the worst thing in the world. I know they really wanted to win and really wanted to go undefeated and that was probably our worst enemy at times, but they reached down and found a way.”
With the regular season over, the Lopers will be the top seed in the MIAA Tournament, which will be held over a three-day span at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Mo. This is the first time the MIAA has played the tournament at a neutral site.
The Lopers will face Missouri Southern, who they swept Friday, in the opening round at 5 p.m. Thursday. If they advance, the Lopers will square off between the winner of the Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western matchup at 5 p.m. Friday.
“This was really, really good for us. This definitely prepared us for next week and for what’s to come after that,” Maddie Squiers said.
UNK 3, PSU 2
Scores by Set
PSU (14-15, 7-13) 14 21 25 25 8 – 2
UNK (30-0, 20-0) 25 25 20 23 15 – 3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
KILLS – PSU: Erika Ivkov 9, Morgan Henning 11, Emily Regier 7, Hope White, 8, Meg Auten 22, Marissa Bates 2, Claire Sandvig 5. UNK: Maddie Squiers 6, Anna Squiers 13, Josie Cox 1, Emma Benton 6, Julianne Jackson 19, Mackenzie Puckett 2, Kamryn Schuler 3, MK Wolfe 13, Michaela Bartels 2.
ASSISTS – PSU: Laura Willoughby 24, Emily Regier 1, Brianna Richard 26, Marissa Bates 8. UNK: Maddie Squiers 51, Anna Squiers 1, Emma Benton 1, Mackenzie Puckett 1, Lindsay Nottlemann 4, MK Wolfe 3.
ACES – PSU: Morgan Henning 3, Brianna Richard 4, Addison Weybrew 1. UNK: Anna Squiers 1, Emma Benton 3, MK Wolfe 1.
DIGS – PSU: Laura Willoughby 17, Erika Ivkov 25, Morgan Henning 2, Emily Regier 1, Meg Auten 5, Brianna Richard 10, Marissa Bates 22, Addison Weybrew 8. UNK: Maddie Squiers 21, Anna Squiers 8, Emma Benton 8, Julianne Jackson 11, Lindsay Nottlemann 14, Mo Schafer 10, MK Wolfe 9, Michaela Bartels 1.
BLOCKS – PSU: Erika Ivkov 1, Emily Regier 3, Hope White 1. UNK: Maddie Squiers 1, Anna Squiers 6, Josie Cox 1, Julianne Jackson 2, Kamryn Schuler 2, MK Wolfe 2, Michaela Bartels 2.
