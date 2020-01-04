KEARNEY – With less than 10 seconds left in overtime, University of Nebraska at Kearney guard Jake Walker passed the ball to forward Morgan Soucie near the top of the key with the Lopers trailing by one point against Pittsburg State on Saturday night.
Soucie, the Lopers’ leading scorer this season, drove to the basket and was fouled by the Gorillas. He sank both free-throw attempts to push the Lopers ahead in an 81-80 overtime victory over the Gorillas at the Health and Sports Center.
Soucie played a vital role in the Lopers’ victory, especially in the final two minutes. The senior forward scored the Lopers’ final eight points and finished with a career-high 35 points.
“I didn’t realize the kind of game he was putting together until I looked at the stat sheet and saw 35,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “You start to expect it from him the way he’s played of late. He made plays when we needed it.”
The Lopers (8-4, 2-1 MIAA) built an 11-point lead in the first half, capitalizing on the Gorillas’ mistake-riddled play. The Gorillas (4-8, 0-3) figured it out in the second half, though, and evened the score late in regulation.
The Gorillas scored eight consecutive points with Antonio Givens capping the run with a three-point play to pull ahead of the Lopers 45-44 with about 13 minutes left.
The Lopers rallied to secure a 62-53 lead with four minutes left. But once again, the Gorillas responded.
They outscored the Lopers 16-7 in the final 3 minutes, 50 seconds to force overtime. Point guard A.J. Walker scored the game-tying basket with seven seconds left in regulation when he dribbled the ball up the court and past numerous Loper defenders to even the score at 69-all.
In overtime, the Lopers grabbed the early lead. But the Gorillas didn’t give in and held a two-point advantage when Marcel Cherry nailed a deep 3-pointer with 63 seconds left.
Seconds after the Gorillas took a two-point lead, Soucie split a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 80-79. After an empty possession by the Gorillas, the Lopers went to Soucie once again, and he drove to the basket and drew a foul with about four seconds left.
Soucie made both free throws, and then the Lopers intercepted the Gorillas full-court pass to prevail.
“Their guards were hitting some tough 3s,” Lofton said. “We know they take tough 3s, and our fault was we letting them get to that.
“I think our guys got apprehensive because they were putting it on the floor and were racking up the fouls and getting to the free-throw line and scoring with the clock stopped. We gave them too much air space, and they hurt us with that.”
Despite the Gorillas possessing a slight size advantage, the Lopers dominated the paint. They scored 50 points in the paint and grabbed 40 rebounds, including 14 offensive boards, compared to the Gorillas’ 36 points in the point and 36 rebounds.
The success around the rim on both ends of the court didn’t surprise Lofton, though.
“We have been emphasizing that for probably the last five or six games,” he said. “I think Morgan and AJ (Jackson) are really mobile, versatile forwards.
“We are trying to utilize that in hopes that the opponent tries to take that away from us by packing the paint so it’ll give Jake (Walker), Kyle (Juhl) and any of our other perimeter guys opportunities to get jump shots.”
Up next, the Lopers host Missouri Southern at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Health and Sports Center.
UNK 81, Pittsburg State 80
PITTSBURG STATE (80)
Waters 2-4 0-2 6, Edmondson 4-8 6-7 14, Walker 4-9 8-10 18, J. Womack 3-9 2-2 10, Roelfs 1-2 0-0 2, Cherry 2-5 0-1 5, Givens 10-15 2-4 22, Elliott 0-1 1-2 1, X. Womack 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 27-54 19-29 80.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (81)
Jackson 5-10 0-0 10, Soucie 14-23 7-11 35, Juhl 1-6 0-0 3, Winchester 2-6 3-4 8, Walker 4-14 0-0 10, Luger 3-6 2-2 8, Noah Valasek 0-0 1-2 1, Cedric Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 30-67 17-23 81.
PSU (4-8, 0-3) 28 41 11 – 80
UNK (8-4, 2-1) 33 36 12 – 81
3-Point Goals – PSU 7-16 (Waters 2-3, Walker 2-4, J. Womack 2-3, Roelfs 0-1, Cherry 1-4, Elliot 0-1), UNK 4-17 (Juhl 1-5, Winchester 1-3, Walker 2-8, Luger 0-1). Fouled Out – Edmondson, Givens. Rebounds – PSU 36 (Edmondson 9), UNK 40 (Soucie 9). Assists – PSU 16 (Cherry 6), UNK 15 (Juhl 5). Total Fouls – 20, UNK 22. Technicals – None. A – 1,106.
