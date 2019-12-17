KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney finished second in the final edition of this year’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 Poll.
The Lopers advanced to the NCAA Division II national championship match against top-ranked Cal State San Bernardino in four sets on Saturday night.
The Lopers finished the season with a 38-1 record. They captured their fourth consecutive MIAA regular-season and conference tournament titles this season. They also won the NCAA Tournament Central Region, the country’s top regional, with a remarkable comeback victory over Division II powerhouse Concordia-St. Paul to advance to the Elite Eight.
The Lopers success in the regional also ended a string of six consecutive years losing in the first round of the tournament.
After Saturday’s defeat, coach Rick Squiers referred to this year’s team as "obviously one of the best teams we’ve ever had not only in volleyball but in our athletic program at UNK."
This year’s finish ties the Lopers’ best ever finish, as they also placed second in 2005.
The Lopers return 19 of 23 players from this season’s roster next year. They will have to replace senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson, who led them in most offensive categories and earned Co-MIAA Player of the Year this season.
