KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer team recorded its second consecutive scoreless tie on Sunday afternoon at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
Sunday’s scoreless double overtime tie against Wayne State College stretches the Lopers’ streak to 220 minutes without a goal to begin the season. They also tied Minnesota State University-Moorhead on Friday.
"The sad part is we put the ball in the back of the net twice, but they disallowed both," UNK coach Chloe Roberts said. "The first was an offside, and the second one I don’t really know what it was called for. I thought it was a perfectly good corner kick and a really good header, so I’d have to look at the film. We have to take the positives from that, and that it was a clean sheet again."
An inability to score has been a consistent issue for the Lopers (0-0-2) in recent years. Last season, the Lopers scored 14 goals in 18 games.
On Sunday, the Lopers generated opportunities and featured aggressiveness but failed to finish on their chances, minus the two goals that the referees called off.
With 15 freshmen on the 26-player roster, Roberts is encouraged with the Lopers’ performance in their first two games of the season, despite the final results being ties.
"To go in there with a lot of freshmen and first two games go into double overtime and to be as resilient as we are is a positive," Roberts said. "That will put us in good shape when we go up against really, really tough teams. I’m proud of them. That’s not easy to push through. There’s a lot of positives. It’s just a shame the goals got disallowed like they did."
In the 33rd minute, Kassidy Kirsch nearly broke the scoreless tie. She received a beautiful feed and raced past the Wayne State defender. Her shot attempt wasn’t strong enough, though, as a defender kicked it past the goal line as it approached the net.
The Lopers nearly scored on the ensuing corner kick but the referees ruled offside, vacating the goal.
Later in the match, the Lopers also had a goal waved off due to a foul in the goal area.
Loper goalkeeper Allie Prososki made a leaping save in the 65th minute when Wayne State’s Megan Phillips tried to sneak a free kick just under the crossbar from about 35 yards out.
In the 81st minute, Maddie Love sent a cross to Kirsch, who was right in front of the net. The ball ricochet of Kirsch’s foot but bounced away from the net.
Phillips nearly scored 85th minute on a breakaway but Prososki deflected her shot attempt to keep the score tied.
Wayne State’s Abby Sutton had a shot bounce off the crossbar with less than two minutes left in regulation.
Prososki made nine saves for the Lopers, who were outshot by Wayne State (0-1-1) 11-6. Wayne State also held a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks.
"I think we are very organized defensively," Roberts said. "That showed. We are hard to break down. Now we just have to get a little more creative in the final third. We just need that extra little bit."
@DanZielinski3
