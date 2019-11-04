KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team remained second in the latest regular-season edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll.
UNK (26-0) went 3-0 last weekend and has four regular-season matches remaining, starting tonight at rival Fort Hays State (6-18, 3-13). The Tigers lost in five sets to No. 14 Northwest Missouri on Saturday night.
The Lopers, one of nine Central Region teams in the Top 14, tallied 1,107 points in this poll and also garnered three first-place votes. West Region member Cal State San Bernardino (1,147 points) is 21-0 and the nation’s only other undefeated squad. The Coyotes received 43 first-place votes and have been No. 1 the past seven weeks. They beat No. 24 Cal State Los Angeles over the weekend.
Besides UNK, the other ranked Central teams are Washburn (No. 3), Minnesota-Duluth (No. 5), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 6), Northern State (No. 7), St. Cloud State (No. 8), Central Missouri (No. 10), Wayne State (No. 13), Northwest Missouri (No. 14), Winona State (No. 16), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 18) and Upper Iowa (No. 22). Three other Central squads are among those in "others receiving votes."
Squiers sisters earn honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Anna Squiers was named the hitter of the week and setter Maddie Squiers was tabbed as the specialist of the week, the MIAA announced Monday.
This is Anna Squiers’ athlete of the week award this season. She averaged 2.8 kills, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 digs per set while hitting .351 in UNK’s three matches last week.
She had 12 kills, six digs and hit .333 in a win against No. 14 Northwest Missouri. In a sweep of then-No. 9 Central Missouri, she recorded nine kills, five blocks and five digs with a .348 hitting percentage in that match.
Maddie Squiers also earned her first the specialist of the week honor this season. Squiers averaged 12.0 assists, 2.2 digs, 1.1 kills and 0.7 blocks per set while hitting .476 last week. She guided an offense that hit .285 on the week and averaged 15.4 kills per set.
Squiers had 54 assists, eight digs, four kills and two solo blocks in a win over Northwest Missouri. She then went for 33 assists, nine digs, five kills and three block assists in a sweep of Central Missouri.
