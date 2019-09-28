KEARNEY — Junior middle Anna Squiers had a team-high 10 kills and third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney served up a season-best nine aces to sweep Newman (25-15, 25-17, 25-16) Friday night at the Health and Sports Center.
The Lopers have won all three of their MIAA contests in three sets and have nine sweeps overall this season.
UNK (12-0, 0-3) remains unbeaten while the Jets, from Wichita, Kan., are still looking for their first win this year.
Newman (0-12, 0-3) is a first-year MIAA member after playing in the now-defunct Heartland Conference.
There were just five ties and two lead changes with most of the close playing coming in the third set.
The Lopers out hit NU by almost 200 points, had 16 more kills and six more digs. But the big advantage came at the service line where UNK was plus-7.
The aces came from three players as Squiers had five, Maddie Squiers served up three and senior outside Julianne Jackson added one.
Ten different Lopers recorded a kill with Squiers reaching her total in just 19 swings (.421 pct.). Freshman Michaela Bartels had nine kills and no errors in 15 attempts (.600 pct.) while junior right side MK Wolfe provided seven more. Defensively Jackson and sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann each dug up 13 ball.
UNK hosts Central Oklahoma at 2 p.m. today (Saturday). The Bronchos (10-3, 2-1) beat Fort Hays State in four sets (25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-11) on Friday.
