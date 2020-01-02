KEARNEY — Junior reserve forward Austin Luger had his first career double-double Wednesday and the University of Nebraska at Kearney held Nebraska Christina to 24 percent shooting to post a 73-39 win in the UNK Health and Sports Center.
Nebraska Christian, a school of 150 in Papillion, shot out to an 8-1 lead three minutes into the game as it went 6 of 6 at the free-throw line and hit a bucket. However UNK, playing for the first time since Dec. 18, woke up to lead 17-12 by the 7:39 mark and then 36-16 at the half.
“It was a game we needed. We had nine consecutive days off so we had to face some outside competition to get ourselves going,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said. “I thought we got off to a really slow start, but as the game wore on we started to sharpen up.”
The Lopers (7-4) ended the game with nine steals, a season-high six blocks and tallied 32 points off 23 Nebraska Christian turnovers. The Sentinals finished 14 of 45 from the field including 0 of 11 from behind the arc.
Luger had team highs with 14 points and 11 rebounds as he made 4 of 7 shots and went 6 of 6 at the line. Eight of his rebounds came at the defensive end and he also was one of eight Lopers with an assist.
“Defensively we did a good job throughout the game. What I really like about this team is the way we share the basketball. We had some really good possessions today where we had guys turn down open shots for an even better one,” Lofton said.
Shooting 60 percent (12 of 20) in the first half, UNK also got double-digit efforts by senior forward Kyle Juhl with 11 points and senior forward Morgan Soucie with 10. Juhl had nine of his points in the second half with Soucie tallying all of his points in the opening 20 minutes.
The Sentinels remain at 9-4 as this was an exhibition game per National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA). Earlier this season NCC fell in similar games at Wayne State, Augustana, Newman and Missouri Western State.
UNK returns to MIAA play this weekend when it hosts Pittsburg State Saturday afternoon and Missouri Southern State Monday night.
“We definitely have to continue to improve defensively, we have to find a way to hold our own on the defensive boards, get some offensive rebounds, cut down on our turnovers and continue to improve our free-throw shooting. I think all those are key things heading into MIAA play,” Lofton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.