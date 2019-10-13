ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney cross country teams placed 13th (men) and 21st (women) at the fifth annual Lewis Crossover Saturday morning in Romeoville, Ill.
This is the largest Division II-only meet in the country and brought together many regionally-ranked and nationally-ranked squads. Due to recent rain, it was a muddy track with a stiff wind of over 20 miles per hour, making the temperature feel like the high 30s.
The Loper men, ranked 10th in the Central Region, tallied 336 points to beat schools from 11 different states and Canada including 25th-ranked Wayne (Mich.) State and regionally-ranked Flagler (Fla.) College. The UNK women, ninth in the Central, scored 510 points to beat, among others, meet host Lewis, Wisconsin-Parkside, Sioux Falls and Missouri Western State.
Individually for UNK, junior Destiny Reinke ran the 6k course in 23 minutes, 15.14 seconds for 18th place and 18 points. The field consisted of 402 runners and was led by Grand Valley (Mich.) State's Allie Ludge in 22:12.1.
Ranked second nationally, the GVSU Lakers (32 points) easily paced the women's field while fifth-ranked Augustana (119) was nearly 100 points back in second. Fourth-ranked Grand Valley also came in first place on the men's side, scoring 87 points, while seventh-ranked Missouri Southern State was the runner up (114).
UNK's men were paced by senior Corbin Hansen in 34th place (34 points). He finished the 8k course in 26:09.1. MSSU's Gidieon Kimutai was the overall winner (25:07.2), and GVSU's Tanner Chada (25:08.3) was a very close second in the field of 420.
UNK is off until the MIAA Championships on Oct. 26.
