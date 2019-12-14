DENVER – University of Nebraska at Kearney was considered an underdog in just two of its first 39 matches of the season between the exhibition, regular season and postseason schedules.
On Saturday night, the second-seeded Lopers faced top-seeded Cal State San Bernardino in a matchup of two undefeated teams in the Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship.
The Lopers were in an unusual situation. The Coyotes had the pressure on them, as they were ranked No. 1 in the country most of the year and have dominated opponents in almost every match leading up to Saturday’s championship game.
The Lopers held their own against the Coyotes, who lead the nation in hitting percentage and blocks per set. But those two strengths for the Coyotes proved to be the difference, as the Lopers had troubles with the Coyotes’ physicality and athleticism in a 22-25, 25-23, 17-25, 20-25 loss in front of 1,127 fans at Metropolitan State University’s Auraria Event Center in Denver.
Saturday’s match was the first-ever Division II championship game between two undefeated teams.
“I feel like we played a pretty darn good match,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “I’m sure we could probably do a few things better. All in all, we competed like crazy. We were in the match.
“Athletically, they’re probably superior to us from top to bottom when you look at the things they can do at the net. I was really proud of our girls for fighting like crazy and being in the game.”
The second-ranked Lopers (38-1) tie the program’s best ever finish, as they also placed second in 2005.
They had a noteworthy season that saw them defeat a quality Division I opponent in Wyoming in an exhibition match, capture the MIAA regular-season and conference titles and win the NCAA Tournament Central Region, the country’s top regional, with a remarkable comeback victory over Division II powerhouse Concordia-St. Paul to advance to the Elite Eight.
The Lopers success in the regional also ended a string of six consecutive years losing in the first round of the tournament.
After Saturday’s defeat, Rick Squiers referred to this year’s team as “obviously one of the best teams we’ve ever had not only in volleyball but in our athletic program at UNK.”
The Lopers return 19 of 23 players from this season’s roster next year. They will have to replace senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson, who led them in most offensive categories and earned Co-MIAA Player of the Year this season.
“Looking back at the beginning of the year, one of our main goals was to get past the first round of regionals,” junior middle blocker Anna Squiers said. “So honestly, I’m just speechless looking back on this year, and I couldn’t be happier for us and couldn’t be more proud of us.”
The Lopers held the Coyotes (33-0), who won their first national championship in program history, to a .266 hitting percentage, which was about 50 points below their season average.
Although the Lopers’ frustrated the Coyotes at times, Alexis Cardoza and Stephanie Doak propelled their offense with 20 kills apiece.
Anna Squiers started at the middle blocker spot, and Rick Squiers rotated in seniors Josie Cox and Mackenzie Puckett and redshirt freshman Bailee Sterling when Anna Squiers wasn’t in. But the Lopers had no answer for slowing down Cardoza.
Cardoza, a junior outside hitter and this year’s Division II player of the Year, had an impressive showing with 20 kills on 46 attempts for a .387 hitting efficiency, 24 digs, four blocks and one ace serve.
“Cardoza is one of the best players I’ve ever seen in Division II,” Rick Squiers said. “She can play on anyone’s roster in the country in any division. We were absolutely committing two blockers to her the entire evening. … And she still ends up with 20 kills hitting .370.
“We have some really gifted and talented players. But her gifts are beyond what we normally see in Division II and on top of that, she’s a warrior and competitor. She has the whole package.”
After the Lopers dropped the first set, they responded by winning a competitive second that featured five lead changes and 14 tie scores.
Trailing 22-19, the Lopers won six of the final seven points with Anna Squiers and junior right side MK Wolfe teaming up for a block to clinch the set victory, 25-23.
The Lopers failed to carry that momentum into the third set, however. They fell behind by four points early and never recovered. They trailed by as many as nine points, had four service errors and hit just .156 in the set.
In the fourth set, the Lopers had chances to force a decisive fifth. They led 15-13 after a Coyote hitting error but then the Coyotes had a four-point rally to secure a two-point lead. The Lopers pulled within one point moments later on a Coyote net violation but never managed to even the score again.
After the first set when the Lopers were 83 percent on sideouts, they never managed to eclipse 60 percent in that category over the final three sets. The Coyotes finished with only 10 team blocks, but their ability to consistently have block touches allowed them to have clean ball control and set up their two overpowering hitters.
Anna Squiers led the Lopers with 13 kills and a .500 hitting percentage. Jackson added 12 kills and Wolfe had 10.
“They are probably the most physical team we’ve ever played against, so it was a different look than we were used to, I think,” Jackson said. “They’re a great team, and I think we battled our butts off and did what we could.”
@DanZielinski3
CSUSB 3, UNK 1
Scores by Set
UNK (38-1) 22 25 17 20 – 1
CSUSB (33-0) 25 23 25 25 – 3
Individual Statistics
KILLS – UNK: Kamryn Schuler 8, Anna Squiers 13, Josie Cox 1, Julianne Jackson 12, Sami Mauch 2, MK Wolfe 10, Bailee Sterling 2. CSUSB: Moira Murphy 5, Mehana Ma’a 2, Alexis Cardoza 20, Marlee Nunley 1, Lydia Morohunfola 8, 8, Stephanie Doak 20, Mikaela Grove 4, Jalyn Hayes 7.
ASSISTS – UNK: Lindsay Nottlemann 2, Maddie Squiers 42, Anna Squiers 1. CSUSB: Mehana Ma’a 24, Alexis Cardoza 1, Marlee Nunley 35, Leilia To’omalatai 3.
ACES – UNK: Julianne Jackson 1, MK Wolfe 1. CSUSB: Alexis Cardoza 1, Marlee Nunley 1, Asia Clarke 1.
DIGS – UNK: Lindsay Nottlemann 17, Kamryn Schuler 4, Maddie Squiers 11, Anna Squiers 2, Julianne Jackson 13, Mo Schafer 11, MK Wolfe 8, Bailee Sterling 1. CSUSB: Mehana Ma’a 9, Alexis Cardoza 8, Marlee Nunley 8, Asia Clarke 9, Stephanie Doak 4, Leilia To’omalatai 27, Mikaela Grove 1, Jalyn Hayes 1.
BLOCKS – UNK: Kamryn Schuler 2, Maddie Squiers 4, Anna Squiers 6, Josie Cox 2, Julianne Jackson 1, MK Wolfe 4, Bailee Sterling 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.