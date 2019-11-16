KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney gathered in the locker room behind the north end zone at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium after their game against Washburn on Saturday afternoon. Once the postgame chat ended with the team shouting “family,” players slowly filed out of the matte grey double doors one by one with somber faces.
The Lopers’ season was over. Their bowl game hopes were squashed. A season filled with so many highs, concluded in crushing defeat. The Ichabods came in on UNK Senior Day and stunned the Lopers, 57-41.
“I think you have to look at where we are at as a program going into this game,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “I believe we were in a spot where we could possibly do something after the (regular) season.
“However, we’ve never had that kind of success before, and when you go in there, you have to work harder and you have to prepare harder. To do that, you have to play four quarters of football because every team in the MIAA is very good, and I thought that was very evident today.”
The Lopers finish the season with a 6-5 record for their first above .500 season since 2011, which was their last year in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. This season was the Lopers’ best in their MIAA history and included a victory over then-No. 7 Northwest Missouri.
A victory against Washburn likely would have clinched the Lopers’ spot in a postseason bowl game. But wide-open running lanes, missed tackles and poor pass coverage led to the Ichabods (6-5) scoring 41 points in the first half and overwhelming the Lopers for four quarters.
The Ichabods scored on their first seven possessions and accumulated 657 yards of total offense, including 343 rushing yards, compared to the Lopers’ 506 yards of total offense. The Ichabods also had the ball for about five minutes more than the Lopers and converted 11 of their 14 third-down plays.
“The wildcat wasn’t the issue. They had a quarterback under center and were running on us,” said Lynn on Washburn’s rushing attack. “Their offensive line did a great job today, and that’s something we are extremely proud of is our rush defense. They did a great job of exposing that today.”
The Lopers’ defense was overwhelmed by the Ichabods from the onset.
On the opening drive of the game, Washburn quarterback Mitch Schurig completed a pass towards the sideline to Collin Wilson, as Loper cornerback Armani Webster was one step behind Wilson. Once Wilson hauled in the pass, Webster stopped running, allowing Wilson to waltz into the end zone for a 49-yard score.
Jace Williams scored out of the wildcat formation on a 6-yard run on the Ichabods’ second drive of the game. The scoring play came right after Zach Willis scurried for a 59-yard run.
With one second left in the first quarter, the Ichabods exploited the Lopers’ backup defensive line for a second straight drive. The Ichabods’ offensive line pushed the Lopers down the field, and Taylon Peters rushed straight up the middle for a 33-yard touchdown.
Dayton Sealey avoided a tackler and rumbled up the middle for a 3-yard score for the Lopers’ first points of the game about three minutes into the second quarter.
It only took about two minutes for the Ichabods to add on, however, as Willis scored on a 59-yard run.
Quarterback TJ Davis accounted for a 4-yard rushing score for the Lopers, which cut the Ichabods’ lead to 14 points with less than seven minutes left in the first half.
But the Lopers’ defense had no solution for the Ichabods’ offense. The Ichabods closed the first half with two touchdowns in the final 2 minutes, 39 seconds. Williams dashed into the end zone on a 31-yard run out of the wildcat formation and then he caught a 5-yard touchdown with three seconds left in the half.
Besides scoring on every drive in the first half to hold a 41-14 lead, the Ichabods were successful on five of their six third-down conversions and racked up 452 yards of total offense.
“Disappointing first half,” Lynn said. “Our kids have answered the bell all year long when it comes to getting ready for games but came out flat today and Washburn did a great job.”
Saturday’s loss marks the end of Lynn’s third year as the Lopers’ head coach. He’s returned the program to prominence after it was stuck in mediocrity since joining the MIAA in 2012. In the two years prior to Lynn’s arrival, the Lopers won just one game. They also had never experienced more than three wins in their MIAA history.
He’s averaged over four wins per season in his three-year tenure. He led the Lopers to a three-win year in 2017 before a two-win improvement last season resulted in a 5-6 record.
The Lopers have 24 seniors on this year’s roster, including 15 who were with the program for at least four years. The experience factored into the Lopers’ success this season, but Lynn has confidence the program will continue to trend upwards next year, even with some new faces.
“We took this thing over three years ago and nobody ever counted on the Lopers,” Lynn said. “This group has made leaps and strides up, and they are really the foundation of this football program as we move forward here.”
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
Washburn 57, UNK 41
Scores by Quarter
WU (6-5) 21 20 7 9 – 57
UNK (6-5) 0 14 7 20 – 41
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
WU – Collin Wilson 49 pass from Mitch Schurig (Kameron Lake kick good)
WU – Jace Williams 6 run (Lake kick good)
WU – Taylon Peters 33 run (Lake kick good)
Second Quarter
UNK – Dayton Sealey 3 run (Junior Gonzalez kick good)
WU – Zach Willis 59 run (Lake kick good)
UNK – TJ Davis 4 run (Gonzalez kick good)
WU – Williams 31 run (Lake kick good)
WU – Williams 5 pass from Schurig (Lake kick failed)
Third Quarter
WU – Williams 3 run (Lake kick good)
UNK – Sealey 33 run (Gonzalez kick good)
Fourth Quarter
WU – Kyle Hinton 8 pass from Schurig (Lake kick good)
UNK – Cody Summers 24 pass from TJ Davis (Gonzalez kick good)
UNK – Sedarius Young 26 pass from Davis (Gonzalez kick good)
UNK – Zach Blaschko 17 pass from Alex McGinnis (Gonzalez kick blocked)
WU – Alvin Houston PAT return
RUSHING – WU: Zach Willis 9-154-1, Taylon Peters 7-61-1, Jace Williams 5-48-3, Percy Mitchell 6-29-0, Cornelius Ruff 8-18-0, Will Evans 4-17-0, Jam Letcher 2-8-0, Mitch Schurig 2-7-0, Ryan Peroo 1-3-0, Team 1-0-0, Matthew Harris 1-(-2)-0. UNK: TJ Davis 21-107-1, Darrius Webb 12-85-0, Dayton Sealey 6-48-2, David Goodwin 4-31-0, Alex McGinnis 2-2-0. Luke Quinn 1-(-1)-0.
PASSING – WU: Mitch Schurig 20-23-0, 314 yards. Jace Williams 0-1-0. UNK: TJ Davis 10-15-1, 187 yards, Alex McGinnis 4-6-0, 47 yards.
RECEIVING – WU: Jam Letcher 6-71-0, Collin Wilson 4-115-1, Jace Williams 4-27-1, Taylon Peters 3-77-0, Michae Lickteig 2-16-0, Kyle Hilton 1-8-1. UNK: Luke Quinn 4-48-0, Sedarius Young 3-76-1, Cody Summers 3-45-1, Montrez Jackson 1-34-0, Zach Blaschko 1-17-1, David Goodwin 1-10-0, Darrius Webb 1-4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.