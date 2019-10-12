JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – University of Nebraska at Kearney won its second consecutive game against a winless opponent on Saturday afternoon.
The Lopers accumulated 550 yards of total offense compared to Lincoln University’s 147 in a 44-0 victory in Jefferson City, Mo.
The Lopers held Hosea Franklin, who ranks third in Division II in rushing, to 49 yards, which played a major role in the Lopers shutting out the Blue Tigers.
“Defense played lights out today,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “Anytime you can get a shutout on the road after an eight-hour drive. The focus was on Franklin, and I think we did a good job of shutting him down today, which a lot of teams haven’t been able to do.”
The Lopers (4-2) started slow but a 33-yard halfback pass by Dayton Sealey to receiver Aubrey Marschel-Parker on fourth down led to their first scoring drive. Two plays after the trick pass, quarterback TJ Davis faked the jet sweep and plunged up the middle for a 2-yard score with 3 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first quarter.
They failed on the two-point conversion, though, as Travis Holcomb was stopped by Lincoln’s defense on a rushing attempt.
The scoring drive sparked the Lopers’ offense, who posted 21 points in the second quarter.
Running back David Goodwin broke off rushing touchdowns of 22 yards and 27 yards in a four-minute span in the second quarter. Sealey extended the Lopers’ lead when he beat Lincoln’s blitz and found a crease for a 71-yard touchdown with less than four minutes left in the first half.
The 27-point halftime lead was more than enough for the Lopers against Lincoln’s stagnate offense.
“We went three-and-out the very first series,” Lynn said. “They did a good job of moving the ball enough to keep our offensive off the field. I just don’t think we got into rhythm offensively in the first quarter.”
With the Lopers ranking second in rushing in Division II through the first five games, opposing teams have stacked the box against the Lopers. Entering Saturday’s game, Lynn wanted to attack Lincoln through the air to keep the Blue Tigers’ defense honest.
Davis started for the second straight game at quarterback and played until about the two-minute mark in the third quarter with the Lopers ahead 34-0.
The dual-threat redshirt freshman completed 5 of 9 passes for 111 yards. He connected with receiver Michael Koch for 56 yards and Sealey on a screen pass for a 36-yard gain. Davis also rushed for 59 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries
Davis’ success passing the ball was an improvement from the Lopers’ first five games when he completed 3 of 10 passes for zero touchdowns, two interceptions and 25 yards.
“He did a good job throwing the ball down field,” Lynn said. “His performance today was promising.”
Up next, the Lopers face seventh-ranked Northwest Missouri (6-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
“We just need to have a great week of practice,” Lynn said. “Execution in practice, execution in the film room and overall, to be a great team like Northwest, we have to prepare to beat a great team, if that makes sense. Our preparation has to be as good as it ever has been.”
UNK 44, Lincoln 0
Scores by Quarter
LU (0-6) 0 0 0 0 – 0
UNK (4-2) 6 21 7 10 – 44
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
UNK – TJ Davis 2 run (Travis Holcomb run failed)
Second Quarter
UNK – David Goodwin 22 run (Junior Gonzalez kick good)
UNK – Goodwin 27 run (Gonzalez kick good)
UNK – Dayton Sealey 71 run (Gonzalez kick good)
Third Quarter
UNK – Garrett Meyer 2 run (Gonzalez kick good)
Fourth Quarter
UNK – Gonzalez 25 field goal
UNK – Tell Spies 18 fumble return (Gonzalez kick good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING – UNK: Dayton Sealey 7-138-1, David Goodwin 11-115-2, TJ Davis 13-59-1, Alex McGinnis 6-32-0, Joe Stiffend 4-28-0, Garrett Meyer 4-15-1, Montrez Jackson 2-10-0, Luke Quinn 1-(-1)-0, Darrius Webb 5-(-3)-0. LU: Tori Hicks 9-55-0, Hosea Franklin 15-49-0, Desmond Hunter 6-7-0, Michael Jones 6-7-0, Chancellor Johnson 5-(-6)-0.
PASSING – UNK: TJ Davis 5-9-0 111 yards, Alex McGinnis 2-5-0 13 yards, Dayton Sealey 1-1-0 33 yards. LU: Chancellor Johnson 4-13-0 19 yards, Desmond Hunter 3-7-1 16 yards.
RECEIVING – UNK: Michael Koch 3-69-0, Dayton Sealey 2-49-0, Aubrey Marschel-Parker 1-33-0, Malik Fofana 1-5-0, Garrett Meyer 1-1-0. LU: Rashaad Harris 5-23-0, Jarrin McKeithen 1-8-0, Chrisshun Robinson 1-4-0.
