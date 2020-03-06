KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Western eliminated University of Nebraska at Kearney from the MIAA Tournament in three of the last four years, including in its first game the last two seasons.
The lack of success against the Griffons frustrated the Lopers. But on Friday afternoon, they revenged those previous losses with a 68-62 victory over the Griffons in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
"It’s funny, Elisa (Backes) said to me earlier when we found out who the matchup was, ‘Third time is a charm, Coach,’" UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. "It’s one of those things where you wonder if you are going to play anybody other than Missouri Western in your first game at the conference tournament."
Last season, the Lopers played mostly freshmen and sophomores. That inexperience showed against the Griffons in the conference tournament when the Lopers committed 25 turnovers in an eight-point loss.
With nine players back from last year’s team, the Lopers (26-5) showed poise and lead most of the game against the sixth-seeded Griffons (21-8).
The victory pushes the third-seeded Lopers into the semifinals against second-seeded Emporia State (23-6) at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Mo.
"I think just being down in Kansas City and being around the environment has helped so much," sophomore center Brooke Carlson said. "To be more comfortable and not as nervous this year helped a lot."
The Lopers went 16 of 70 for 22.9 percent from beyond the arc in their last four games of the regular season.
Those shooting woes didn’t carry over into the first half against the Griffons. The Lopers shot 59.3 percent from the floor, including 4 of 9 for 44.4 percent on 3-pointers, in the first half.
The Lopers’ ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc opened the floor for the Lopers and allowed them to attack the rim.
They scored 22 of their 39 first-half points in the paint to hold a 12-point advantage at halftime.
Sophomore 6-foot-1 forward Elisa Backes played an instrumental role off the bench in the first two quarters. She made all four of her shot attempts, including a 3-pointer, to score 10 points in the first half.
The Griffons cut into the deficit in the first four minutes of the third quarter. After the Griffons pulled within five points, the Lopers used an inside-out philosophy to build a 15-point advantage.
Sophomore guard Klaire Kirsch sank a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in the third period to put the Lopers ahead 53-38.
The Griffons responded again. They whittled at the deficit the entire fourth quarter with Katrina Roenfeldt’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left pulling the Griffons within 66-62 of the Lopers.
The Lopers have been inconsistent at the free-throw line this season. But free-throw shooting was key for the Lopers against the Griffons. They made 15 of 20 attempts, including 7 of 9 in the fourth period.
"We are learning how to close games a little better," said Backes, who finished with a game-high 21 points. "Last year, we were pretty much like deer in the headlights coming here. Definitely, we focused in on the details and really prepared this week and knew it was going to be a tough battle throughout the game.
"We came in with that mindset knowing we were going to have to grind it out against a really good Missouri Western team."
UNK 68, Missouri Western 62
MISSOURI WESTERN (62)
Johnson 2-6 2-2 8, Wilson 8-11 1-2 17, Cunningham 6-16 2-3 14, Roenfeldt 3-8 0-0 7, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Walker 4-6 0-1 8, Cunigan 0-1 2-2 2, Gray 0-1 1-2 1, Hughes 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-57 8-12 62.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (68)
Carlson 4-10 1-2 9, Simental 2-6 3-4 8, Holt 3-5 0-1 6, Kirsch 2-7 2-2 7, Sanger 2-5 1-1 6, Law 1-3 0-0 2, Dreckman 4-6 0-0 9, Backes 6-8 8-10 21. Totals 24-50 15-20 68.
Scores By Quarter
MW (21-8) 20 7 19 16 — 62
UNK (26-5) 21 18 16 13 — 68
3-Point Goals — MW 4-14 (Johnson 2-3, Roenfeldt 1-5, Williams 0-5, Hughes 1-1), UNK 5-19 (Simental 1-3, Kirsch 1-5, Sanger 1-4, Law 0-1, Dreckman 1-3, Backes 1-3). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — MW 26 (Wilson 6), UNK 37 (Kirsch 13). Assists — MW 16 (Roenfeldt 6), UNK 18 (Simental 6). Total Fouls — MW 18, UNK 14. Technicals — None.