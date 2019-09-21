EMPORIA, Kan. — Senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson had 13 kills and hit .522 to help sixth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney sweep Emporia State (25-19, 25-10, 15-19) Friday night in Kansas.
This was the MIAA opener for both squads. UNK (10-0) remains unbeaten this season and improves to 48-7 all-time against the Hornets (4-5).
ESU was strong early, erasing a 7-5 deficit to take leads of 10-7, 15-11 and 16-14 in the first set. However, UNK caught the Hornets at the end of first set and then rolled the rest of the night.
The Lopers moved ahead 21-17 in the first set after kills by senior outside Emma Benton and junior middle Anna Squiers. Benton and Squiers combined for a block before Benton registered a solo block and a kill, as UNK pulled away to win by six.
UNK continued its momentum by hitting .515 (19-2-33) in the second set with Jackson providing eight of her kills during this torrid run.
The third set was a bit tighter as the Hornets led early, but the Lopers registered 10 kills and took advantage of five ESU service errors to get the sweep.
Overall, the Lopers outhit the Hornets .294 to .075 and recorded 17 more kills and 17 more digs.
Squiers had seven kills, five digs and hit .400, junior right side hitter MK Wolfe had nine kills, eight digs and hit .333 while redshirt freshman Bailee Sterling came off the bench to provide five kills, two blocks and a .500 hitting efficiency.
UNK continues its road trip against third-ranked Washburn 6 p.m. today (Saturday). The Ichabods (9-0) swept Fort Hays State on Friday at home.
