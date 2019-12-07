KEARNEY — A day after advancing out of the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time since 2012, University of Nebraska at Kearney featured poise from the opening serve against Northern State on Friday night.
The top-seeded Lopers didn’t display any nerves like they did against Oklahoma Baptist in the first round Thursday. From the start, the Lopers were relaxed and in attack mode, which allowed them to ease to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-18 victory over the Wolves from Aberdeen, S.D., at the Health and Sports Center.
The victory pushes the Lopers into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2012.
"After we got past that first game we just thought, ‘You know what, just go all out no matter what. It doesn’t really matter what happens,’" junior outside hitter MK Wolfe said. "We got that chip off our shoulder, so I think getting past that gave us a lot more confidence."
The Lopers (35-0) served aggressively, which resulted in the Wolves (25-6) consistently being out of their system. That, along with strong defensive play, caused the Wolves to hit just .140. The Lopers managed to hit .284 and finish at 69 percent on side-outs.
The Lopers will have to carry that well-rounded play over to the Sweet 16 against Division II powerhouse and third-seeded Concordia St. Paul, who’s won nine of the last 12 national championships. The Lopers and Golden Bears will meet at 7 p.m. today (Saturday) at the Health and Sports Center.
The Golden Bears (27-7) overpowered second-seeded Minnesota Duluth (25-7) in a three-set sweep on Friday, hitting a notable .315 and recording eight team blocks.
"They are big and strong," UNK coach Rick Squiers said. "They have weapons and if you let them run everything they want to run; I don’t know how you stop them.
"We will have to be able to get them a little out of system. We will have to be diverse on offense. We have to be that kind of team that molds to the situation, and hopefully that’ll be enough."
The winner of the Sweet 16 matchup will advance to the Elite Eight in Denver on Dec. 12-14. The Central Regional is the toughest region in Division II. Seven of the eight teams that qualified for the regional are ranked in the Top 10 of the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association national poll.
"The Central Region, it seems like every match is a national title match," Squiers said. "We are just happy to win and move on and looking forward to Saturday (today)."
Against the Wolves, the Lopers controlled the momentum from the start. The Lopers won the first five points to force the Wolves to burn a timeout, which energized most of the 1,074 fans in attendance.
The Lopers won nine of the first 10 points in the first set with the lone Northern State point coming via miscommunication by the Loper defense. Besides playing relaxed and with confidence, the Lopers’ offense also fed the ball to Wolfe throughout the first set, which seemed to catch the Wolves by surprise.
Wolfe capped a five-point spurt with a service ace to clinch the 25-12 first-set victory. She led the Lopers’ offense, which hit .382 in the set, with six kills and a .545 hitting percentage in the first.
The second set was slightly more competitive. The Wolves played closer to their ability and rallied to start the set with a 4-1 advantage. They led 12-11, but then the Lopers returned to their first-set form.
The Lopers won the next five points to hold a three-point lead, which was part of a 12-3 run that pushed the Lopers’ advantage to 23-15. After each team tallied a point, the Wolves rattled off four straight points to pull within 24-20 of the Lopers, who won the set on a kill by senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson.
The Lopers never trailed in the third set and hit .366 to coast to the three-set sweep.
Jackson finished with a match-high 11 kills. Wolfe was the only other Loper in double figures by adding 10 kills. In the match, the Lopers had six service aces compared to the Wolves’ zero and capitalized on 22 errors by the Wolves.
"We got out to a really fast start, and I think we just kept that the whole game," Wolfe said. "I don’t think we really let up that much, and we just kept pushing our defense to get balls up, which I think frustrated them. We just kept attacking and didn’t really step off the gas."
UNK 3, Northern State 0
Scores by Set
NSU (25-6) 12 20 18 — 0
UNK (35-0) 25 25 25 — 0
Individual Statistics
KILLS — NSU: Morgan Baufield 6, Ashley Rozell 1, Laura Snyder 7, Olivia Rud 8, Jenna Reiff 10, Sally Gaul 4, Jaiden Langlie 1. UNK: Maddie Squiers 2, Anna Squiers 4, Julianne Jackson 11, MK Wolfe 10, Michaela Bartels 8, Kamryn Schuler 8.
ASSISTS — NSU: Ashley Rozell 32, Laura Snyder 1, Jaiden Langlie 2. UNK: Maddie Squiers 37, MK Wolfe 2, Lindsay Nottlemann 3.
ACES — NSU: None. UNK: Maddie Squiers 1, Anna Squiers 2, Emma Benton 2, MK Wolfe 1.
DIGS — NSU: Morgan Baufield 6, Ashley Rozell 8, Laura Snyder 9, Olivia Rud 3, Jenna Reiff 4, Sally Gaul 4, Bry Goar 3, Jaiden Langlie 16, Laura Ochsner 2. UNK: Maddie Squiers 5, Anna Squiers 2, Emma Benton 4, Julianne Jackson 11, MK Wolfe 15, Michaela Bartels 1, Lindsay Nottlemann 12, Kamryn Schuler 2, Mo Schafer 5.
BLOCKS — NSU: Morgan Baufield 1, Ashley Rozell 1, Laura Snyder 1, Olivia Rud 3, Jenna Reiff 2. UNK: Maddie Squiers 3, Anna Squiers 2, MK Wolfe 1, Michaela Bartels 2.
