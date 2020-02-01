HAYS, Kan. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team shot 61 percent in the first half and got another big performance from sophomore post Brooke Carlson to hold off No. 16 Fort Hays State, 72-67, on Saturday afternoon in Kansas.
The Lopers (20-2, 9-2 MIAA) sweep the season series from the rival Tigers (16-4, 7-4) for the first time in 17 years. UNK records just the fifth win by a visiting team in Gross Memorial Coliseum over the last six seasons (89-5). Saturday’s victory marks the 18th 20-win season in program history and the second by coach Carrie Eighmey in a five-year tenure.
"Super proud of our team. I thought we were pretty focused all week. What’s really amazing about this group is that they stick with the process and weren’t really worried about how big a game it was," UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said. "They are just trying to get better each day. Maturity is happening, stuff that’ll carry over into life."
UNK controlled the 94th all-time meeting with the Tigers but needed to sink free throws and make a few plays down the stretch to hold off a veteran squad. The two teams traded offensive haymakers in the first half, as they combined for 86 points on 33 of 59 (55.9 percent) shooting. The output included seven 3s with the Lopers closing the half on a 20-9 run to lead by double figures, 48-38.
"We had a 10-point lead going into halftime and then came out strong initially. But they are veteran team and number 16 in the country for a reason," Eighmey said. "Our players won the game today. They made the plays that needed to be made."
The Lopers scored the first six points in the third quarter but then defense took over as the squads combined for only 17 points in a 10-minute stretch. The Tigers whittled the 14-point deficit to seven points by the end of the third and then five, 59-54, early in the fourth before UNK went on an 8-2 spurt. That key stretch featured buckets by grad transfer Haley Simental, junior guard Kelsey Sanger and four free throws by Carlson.
UNK still had to sweat it out as the Tigers scored six points in a seven-second span to make it 71-67 with just 16 seconds left. A made free throw finished the scoring and was followed by two Tiger misses.
"It’s just neat to see a group that is locked in and focused while having fun," Eighmey said. "Our rhythm in the first quarter was unbelievable. Defensively we weren’t able to get stops … we made that run in the second with some actions they had a hard time guarding."
Carlson was one of five Lopers in double figures as she tallied a team-high 18 thanks to a 7 of 13 effort from the field. Limited to 21 minutes due to four fouls, this marks her fourth straight game in double figures (16.5 avg.).
Sanger and Simental scored 12 apiece as they combined to make nine field goals while reserves Elisa Backes (11) and Madison Dreckman (10) provided 21 more points.
Backes was 5 of 8 from the floor and also grabbed five rebounds. The Lopers’ current tally of 200 made 3s breaks the school record of 195, set over 30 games during the 2001-02 season.
The Tigers got 22 points and eight rebounds from senior guard Kacey Kennett, 12 points from Oklahoma State transfer and junior point guard Jaden Hobbs and a double by senior wing Belle Barbieri (12 rebounds, 11 points).
UNK hosts Central Oklahoma and Newman on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.