KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton has preached a team-first mentality to his players this season.
That philosophy has played a crucial role in the Lopers’ stunning start to the season. On Saturday afternoon, the Lopers thrived on both ends of the court against Emporia State. The Lopers’ pesky defense forced 22 turnovers, which allowed them to push the ball in transition on the offensive end.
The Lopers sank 15 shots from beyond the arc to throttle Emporia State 85-56 at the Health and Sports Center. It marks the Lopers’ largest margin of victory ever against a MIAA opponent.
“It helps when you make rhythm shots. It simplifies the game,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “Defense really set the tone for everything, and the 3-pointers were kind of the cherry on top.”
The victory comes two days after the Lopers defeated Washburn by 28 points. Saturday’s victory pushes the Lopers’ winning streak to four games and marks their eighth win in their last nine games.
This season, the Lopers (12-5, 6-2 MIAA) have shown drastic improvement from last year when they tallied just 10 regular-season victories. Their success, despite featuring a roster with one player taller than 6-foot-5, has positioned them nicely in the conference standings with 11 games remaining. They sit third in the MIAA, trailing first-place Missouri Southern and second-place Northwest Missouri.
“We’ve always had it in the program, and we thought we lost it last year and are trying to get it back, is we want to be a mentally-tough team that plays hard, plays smart and plays together,” Lofton said. “We are doing that. I think when we do that at a high level, we can play with anybody. We’ve done that to this point.”
The Lopers held a two-point lead at halftime before quickly increasing that advantage in the opening minutes of the second half.
They scored 10 consecutive points over a two-minute stretch to gain a 12-point cushion, which they increased throughout the second half to as many as 31 points.
The Lopers’ defensive play allowed them to control the pace and score 25 points off turnovers. It also led the Lopers making 10 of 14 shots from beyond the arc in the second half to derail any chance of an Emporia State comeback.
“I’m really proud of the defensive effort they gave for the entire game,” Lofton said. “First half, they got us down a little bit, and we were kind of struggling a little bit offensively in spots. We bear down on the defensive end, and that got us in transition and kept us in it until we could find some offense.”
In the game, the Lopers featured a balanced offensive attack. Four players scored in double figures with the Lopers shooting 52.4 percent from the field, including a 51.7-percent clip from 3-point territory. They also recorded an assist on 27 of their 33 baskets.
Senior forward Morgan Soucie and junior guard Jake Walker paced the Lopers with 18 points apiece. Walker made 4 of 6 from beyond the arc in the second half to finish with six 3s. Senior forward Kyle Juhl made five 3-pointers to add 15 points, and Jackson finished with 14.
“We are preaching playing for each other and making the extra pass and that it’s not one person’s shot, it’s the team’s shot,” Lofton said. “They’ve bought in to this point, and hopefully it will continue.”
Up next, Lopers begin a stretch with three consecutive road games with the first contest coming against Northwest Missouri (16-1, 6-1) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Maryville, Mo.
UNK 85, ESU 58
EMPORIA STATE
Rottweiler 4-6 -0- 8, Thomas 2-3 1-1 5, Turner 1-4 2-2 4, Bailey 1-2 0-0 3, Fort 1-5 0-0 2, McGuire 6-8 0-0 16, Owens 4-8 2-2 11, Thiessen 3-6 0-0 6, Robinson 1-3 0-0 3, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 5-6 58.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY
Jackson 6-11, 2-2 14, Soucie 8-13 1-1 18, Juhl 5-8 0-0 15, Winchester 0-5 0-0 0, Walker 6-12 0-0 18, Morris 2-5 0-0 4, Luger 2-3 1-2 7, Pair 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Valasek 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-63 4-5 85.
Halftime – UNK 25, ESU 23
3-Point Goals – ESU 7-15 (Bailey 1-2, Fort 0-2, Rottweiler 0-1, Thiessen 0-1, McGuire 4-5, Owens 1-3, Robinson 1-1), UNK 15-29 (Jackson 0-1, Soucie 1-2, Juhl 5-7, Winchester 0-3, Walker 6-11, Luger 2-3, Pair 0-1, Johnson 1-1). Fouled Out – None. Rebounds – ESU 26 (Thiessen 8), UNK 29 (Jackson 6). Assists – ESU 14 (Fort 4), UNK 27 (Soucie 7). Total Fouls – ESU 9, UNK 11. Technicals – None A – 1,273.