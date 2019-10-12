MARYVILLE, Mo. — Freshman Cammie Davis scored in the 87th minute and senior Allie Prososki made eight saves to help the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer team tie Northwest Missouri, 1-1, Friday afternoon at Maryville.
With the result, the Lopers (1-6-4, 0-2-2 MIAA) pick up a second MIAA point and are now 3-2-3 all-time against the Bearcats (3-6-2, 1-2-1).
The teams combined for 41 shots, 10 fouls and five corners during the 110 minutes. UNK outshot the Bearcats in regulation, 19-15, but the Bearcats had the advantage in overtime, 6-1.
In the 29th minute, Bearcat junior Manuela Gonzalez took a pass from sophomore Tanith Beal and went to the low left side of the net for her second goal of the season. UNK tried to tie the match before the break but Bearcat keeper Alexis Serna Castillo stopped shots by senior Molly Willis and junior Alex Dayton during a 14-second span.
With time winding down in regulation, the Bearcats set up for a corner kick. Prososki blocked the shot in the 86th minute and then UNK countered. Davis became the first freshmen to score this season, as she went low and to the left side of the goal.
UNK’s lone shot in the two overtime periods came by senior Megan Merkel, which went wide.
Merkel was UNK’s leader in shots, She had eight to tie a program record, matching Raliegh Mercer’s mark set in 2011.
