KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney is second in the MIAA conference standings.
Despite the Lopers’ favorable mark in the win-loss column, most their victories haven’t come in blowout fashion this season.
Before Saturday’s contest against Rogers State, the Lopers had won just six of their 16 conference games by double digits.
On paper, Rogers State seemed like a favorable matchup for the Lopers, especially after they throttled the Hillcats by 32 points earlier in the year.
The Hillcats also were riding a three-game losing skid with the losses coming by an average margin of about 43 points per game.
But the Lopers struggled to create separation against the Hillcats until the fourth quarter. The final-period surge carried the Lopers to a 74-59 over the four-win Hillcats at the Health and Sports Center.
"I thought Rogers played pretty well today," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. "I thought they shot it pretty well. I didn’t think we played great in the first half. Defensively especially, I thought we gave up some things that were easier than we wanted to. But I did think in the third quarter we fought a little bit, and then in the fourth quarter we made a good run."
Right from the start, the Hillcats (4-23, 2-16 MIAA) played with a sense of urgency. Although it didn’t always look crisp, they managed to remain within striking distance of the Lopers (25-3, 14-3) until the fourth quarter.
The Hillcats scored five consecutive points to cut an early deficit to 8-7 about midway through the first quarter. They nearly took the lead but missed a layup and short-range jump shot.
The Lopers responded by finding Maegan Holt near the basket on their next offensive possession to stretch the lead.
Holt’s basket ignited a 9-0 scoring run for the Lopers over the final four minutes of the first quarter. During the Lopers’ scoring spurt, the Hillcats missed 11 shots and committed one turnover.
The Lopers held a 10-point advantage at the end of the first quarter. They struggled to increase that lead throughout the second period, despite the Hillcats consistently missing high-percentage shot attempts to finish the first half shooting 22.5 percent.
The Lopers only outscored the Hillcats by one point in the second quarter to hold a 34-23 halftime lead.
The third quarter was similar to the first half. The Hillcats hung around and cut the deficit to 38-35 on a Vanessa Gajdosova 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 12 seconds left in the period.
That was the closest the game would get, however. The Lopers built a 10-point lead by the end of the period.
In the final quarter, the Lopers pushed the ball in transition and attacked the rim on the offensive end.
That philosophy allowed them to score 11 consecutive points to grow their lead to 61-42, which was their largest in the game.
"We were able to get some stops," said Eighmey on her team’s fourth-quarter resurgence. "We just had really good possession, and I thought we were just able to execute."
Reserve guards Aspen Jansa and Trinity Law played key roles in the second half after playing sparingly in the first two quarters. Both made an impact defensively, while Jansa scored 10 second-half points.
Sophomore center Brooke Carlson finished with 21 points to lead the Lopers. Holt (14) and Jansa (10) also scored in double figures for the Lopers, who shot 50 percent in the game.
"That’s what we’ve been benefiting from all season long is our depth," Eighmey said. "Aspen and Trinity were huge today. Both came in and played really good defense and gave us a spark offensively."
The Lopers conclude the regular season with a two-game road trip. They are at Newman University on Thursday and at Central Oklahoma on Saturday.
UNK 74, Rogers State 59
ROGERS STATE (59)
Kliewer 1-7 0-0 2, Ali. Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Aly. Brown 0-5 1-4 1, Garner 1-6 0-0 3, Gajdosova 2-8 0-0 5, Thompson 9-18 2-3 22, Jackson 6-12 1-2 14, Luna 2-5 3-4 9. Totals 22-68 7-13 59.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (74)
Carlson 9-16 3-6 21, Simental 0-6 0-0 0, Holt 7-10 0-3 14, Kirsch 3-6 0-0 7, Sanger 3-4 3-4 9, Dreckman 3-6 0-0 6, Backes 1-2 2-4 5, Jansa 3-5 3-3 10, Law 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 29-58 13-22 74.
Scores By Quarter
RSU (4-23) 7 16 17 19 — 59
UNK (25-3) 17 17 16 24 — 74
3-Point Goals — RSU 8-22 (Kliewer 0-2, Ali. Brown 1-2, Aly. Brown 0-2, Garner 1-4, Gajdosova 1-3, Thompson 2-5, Jackson 1-2, Luna 2-2), UNK 3-12 (Simental 0-3, Holt 0-1, Kirsch 1-3, Dreckman 0-1, Backes 1-1, Jansa 1-2, Law 0-1). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — RSU 36 (Jackson 11), UNK 46 (Kirsch 10). Assists — RSU 12 (Aly. Brown 3), UNK 17 (Kirsch 5). Total Fouls — RSU, 16, UNK 11. Technicals — None. A — 1,259.