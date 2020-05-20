KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney athletic teams will have fewer games this year.
The NCAA Division II President’s Council announced Tuesday that it has adjusted Division II’s maximum number of permissible contests in all sports for the upcoming academic year.
This action by the NCAA is a response to help Division II institutions manage the economic fallout from the COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic.
The decision will limit the number of contests for all University of Nebraska at Kearney sports.
In a statement from the commissioner’s office, the MIAA announced scheduling subcommittee will review MIAA schedules and make modifications where necessary to comply with the new NCAA requirements.
The scheduling subcommittee is comprised of an administrator from each MIAA member institution. The scheduling subcommittee will make its recommendations in the next few weeks, and the MIAA is hopeful that schedule adjustments will be approved by the MIAA CEO Council when that group meets by videoconference on June 15.
“I applaud the NCAA for this quick action to help schools address the disruption and budget shortfalls occurring in higher education,” stated MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “As state tax revenues continue to decline, and state expenses continue to increase, and higher education appropriations in each state continue to shrink, these NCAA reductions in every Division II sport will assist MIAA athletics departments as they make adjustments to their 2020-21 budgets.”
As noted by the NCAA, the emergency one-year recommendations from the President’s Council are focused on institutional cost savings, reducing athletics operating costs as a result of COVID-19 compliance, and preserving fair and equitable standards for Division II championships’ selection and competition.
The one-year scheduling changes considered by the President’s Council were recommended by the NCAA Management Council after the council reviewed feedback from several leadership groups, including Division II governance committees, the National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and two surveys of the Division II membership.