KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team won 13 events Friday at the annual Charlie Foster Classic in Cushing Coliseum, helping the Loper men win the three-team meet, while UNK women finished second.
Lopers who put their names on the national qualifying list for the first time this winter were senior Lindsey Larabee in the pole vault, junior Baylie Bryant in the pole vault and freshman Brayden Sorensen high jump.
Senior Tanner Barth improved his standing in the shot put.
Larabee won the vault with an indoor career best of 15-7 3/4, which places him in UNK’s all-time Top 10. Sophomore Kyler Banks cleared 15 3 3/4 to finish second, one of five events where the Lopers went 1-2.
On the women’s side, Bryant cleared 11-9 1/4 to place second and move up to fourth on the all-time UNK board.
Sorensen cleared 6-8 1/4 to win the high jump with junior Montrez Jackson second (6-6 3/4). Barth won the shot put with a toss of 56-1/2.
Other men’s winners were junior Nate Pierce in the 3,000-meter run (9 minutes, 2.81 seconds), junior Cole Willis in the 1,000 (2:32.74), sophomore Seth Simonson in the 600 (1:14.20), sophomore Trevor Matousek in the 800 (2:00.18), sophomore Justin Vrooman in the mile (4:27.13), and the 4x4 relay team (3:29.28).
The Loper women had four winners on the track — junior Destiny Reinke in the 800 (2:22.73), freshman Hannah Anderson in the 600 (1:31.54), freshman Alex Danson in the 1,000 (3:20.64), and freshman Hannah Pollan in the mile (5:51.59).