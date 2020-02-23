OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Juniors Hailey Schaneman and Nicole Spykstra had three hits apiece to help University of Nebraska at Kearney down Midwestern State in five innings, 11-3, Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City, Okla.
The game was part of the three-day Edmond Regional Festival III, co-hosted by Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Christian.
This is the second time the Lopers (7-8) have beaten the Mustangs (2-14), who hail from the Lone Star Conference. UNK downed MSU on its home field, 9-3, last week in Wichita Falls, Texas.
The Lopers scored two in the bottom of the first, five in the second, two in the third and two more in the fifth. An 11-hit attack saw Spykstra, from the three hole, go 3 for 3 with three runs and a RBI while Schaneman, batting cleanup, finished 3 for 3 with two runs and four RBI’s. Leadoff hitter and shortstop Abbie Vodicka also was effective, ending 2 for 4 with two runs.
Redshirt sophomore Megan Blake (3-1) picked up the win by scattering seven hits and two walks over three full innings. Junior Melissa Gellermann allowed just one hit over the final two innings.
On Saturday, the Lopers lost to the Cameron Aggies and St. Mary’s Rattlers.
UNK heads to Topeka, Kan., for another tournament next weekend. The Lopers are scheduled to play five games in three days, starting at 1 p.m. Friday against St. Cloud State.