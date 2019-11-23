KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney dropped the first set in just three matches during the regular season.
On Saturday night, the Lopers found themselves behind after the first set against No. 10 Central Missouri in the MIAA Tournament championship match. The early deficit didn’t faze the Lopers, however. They managed to win the second set and prevailed in a pivotal third to gain control of the match.
Although the start of the match was shaky, the Lopers were the ones who stormed the court and hoisted the conference tournament trophy at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Mo. The Lopers won the final three sets, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14, to push their undefeated record to 33-0.
It marks the fourth straight season the Lopers have won the MIAA regular-season and tournament titles. This year was the first time the Lopers won the conference tournament on a neutral court. In previous years, the regular-season champion hosted the tournament, but the MIAA switched the format to a three-day, neutral site location this season.
“There is always satisfaction. It’s so hard to do,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “It’s probably, at least amongst the people that follow along, known that we weren’t in favor of such a move. But that was because things were going well for us as a host when we were a one seed.
“I don’t think we felt anymore compelled to win or felt more satisfaction winning here as opposed to what we would’ve felt at our place or any other place. Just winning in this conference and in this tournament feels great because you know how hard it is.”
The victory likely means the Lopers will host the NCAA Tournament on Dec. 5-7 at the Health and Sports Center. The 64-team NCAA Tournament field will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The Lopers ranked first in the Nov. 17 edition of the Central Regional rankings.
Last season, the Lopers hosted the regional, but lost to eighth-seeded Harding University (Ark.) in five sets in the first round. The Lopers have lost in the first round of the tournament each of the last six years.
“Anytime you can host anything it’s great,” Rick Squiers said. “For us, especially with the home-court environment we have, (even though) it didn’t help us as much as we would’ve liked last year, we hope it helps us a whole lot this year and that we get off to a good start and play well and move on to the next round. I know the Loper fans want to see more volleyball, so we are looking forward to it.”
On Saturday, the Lopers lost by six points in the first set. They almost trailed the Jennies (23-9) by two sets, falling behind 23-20 in the second. But Michaela Bartels, Kamryn Schuler and Anna Squiers each tallied a kill for the Lopers to even the match. The Lopers gained set point on a Central Missouri net violation, prompting a Jennie timeout.
Anna Squiers and Schuler teamed up for a block to give the Lopers the unlikely second-set victory, 25-23.
“I think we were all pretty tired and fatigued at the beginning,” junior setter Maddie Squiers said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy match, but I don’t think we expected it to be kind of like that. After the first set and at the beginning of the second set, we were like, ‘We need to get out of it. We need to dig deep.’”
The third set was vital in the Lopers’ winning the match. It featured four lead changes and seven ties. Trailing 12-10, the Lopers in-game adjustment of implementing redshirt freshman outside hitter Sami Mauch into the lineup and sliding senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson to the right side worked.
The Lopers won seven straight points with Jackson tallying three kills and one block during the scoring run. The Jennies pulled within two points, 21-19, but the Lopers hung on for a four-point set victory.
The third-set victory shifted all the momentum into the Lopers’ favor. The Jennies were rattled, and the Lopers capitalized. The first half of the set was competitive with the Lopers holding a slight 12-9 lead. But the Lopers’ efficient offense won the next seven points to gain complete control.
Mauch delivered a powerful attack into the court for the match-clinching point for the Lopers, who hit a notable .351 in the set.
“We knew that they could still come back in the fourth set really strong,” Maddie Squiers said. “We try not to get comfortable at the beginning of any set. We just wanted to finish the game and keep playing strong.”
The Lopers hit .200 in the match with Jackson recording a match-high 17 kills. Schuler added 13 kills. Mauch played a crucial role off the bench, finishing with five kills, five digs and two blocks.
This season’s 33-0 start is the second-best in program history. In 2004, the Lopers didn’t lose a match until the Final Four.
The Lopers didn’t expect to go undefeated this season, but it’s something they haven’t shied away from.
“For a good stretch of the season, I kept reminding our team that we just aren’t going to win all your games, it’s just not a realistic goal, and at some point we are going to lose and we’d have to deal with that,” Rick Squiers said.
“As it kind of drew on a little bit, that started to ring hallow. They started looking at me like, ‘Nah, that’s not going to happen. We are just going to keep winning.’ As we got to the end, I think we had a team that said, ‘Why not? Why not go win them all?’”
