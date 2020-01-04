KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney’s defense had troubles containing Pittsburg State on Saturday afternoon.
The Gorillas were aggressive and thrived using their inside-out approach, despite the Lopers size and length. The Lopers played an uncharacteristic game on both ends of the court, which resulted in an 88-74 loss to the Gorillas at the Health and Sports Center.
The Gorillas’ 88 points marked the most the Lopers have allowed an opponent to score this season.
“When you score 74 points, that’s not a terrible offensive day,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “Our issue was defensively. They do a great job. They are really good on offense. They are capable of scoring a lot of points.”
Graduate transfer point guard Haley Simental carried the Lopers’ offense, scoring 24 points. Although the Lopers (12-2, 1-2 MIAA) had three other players score in double figures, they never had a consistent scoring threat behind Simental.
Sophomore guard Klaire Kirsch added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Lopers.
The Lopers shot just 42.9 percent, including 21.7 percent from beyond the arc, compared to the Gorillas’ 52.5 percent from the field and 30.8 percent on 3s.
The loss snaps the Lopers’ five-game winning streak. This marked their first game since a 40-point victory over University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez on Dec. 20.
“I don’t think the break changed how we played or anything like that,” Eighmey said. “It’s definitely an intense game to come back for your first game. I thought we had a great week of practice and that our kids were ready to play. We just defensively could not slow them down.”
The Lopers led most of the first quarter until Kaylee DaMitz’s layup for the Gorillas (7-4, 3-0) evened the score at 12-12 with 28 seconds left in the period.
Tristan Gegg scored a second-chance bucket about 50 seconds into the second quarter to put the Gorillas ahead by two points. Brooke Carlson scored seconds later for the Lopers, but then DaMitz drained a jump shot on the Gorillas’ next possession to give them the lead, which they never relinquished.
The Lopers had no answer for DaMitz, who’s a 5-foot-4 sophomore point guard. She attacked the rim and finished with 33 points on 71.4 percent shooting. The Gorillas also had a dynamic inside presence with Maya Williams and Athena Alvarado. Williams recorded 18 points and Alvarado added 16 points and 13 rebounds.
The Gorillas shot 69 percent from the floor in the second half, which allowed them to stretch their lead to as many as 16 points.
“I thought they were able to use the ball screen to get downhill and get what they wanted to get,” Eighmey said. “Our ball-screen coverage was probably the issue defensively.”
Up next, the Lopers host Missouri Southern at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Health and Sports Center.
@DanZielinski3
Pittsburg State 88, UNK 74
PITTSBURGH STATE (88)
Alvarado 7-12 2-2 16, Williams 6-8 5-6 18, DaMitz 10-14 12-14 33, Gegg 3-12 0-0 6, Maher 1-3 0-0 3, Rupert 1-1 2-2 4, Crain 3-7 1-2 8, Davis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 22-26 88.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (74)
Carlson 2-5 3-3 7, Simental 8-17 5-6 24, Holt 5-14 1-2 11, Kirsch 5-11 3-4 13, Sanger 0-3 0-0, Dreckman 2-4 2-4 6, Backes5-6 1-1 13, Jansa 0-1 0-0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 15-20 74.
PSU (7-4, 3-0) – 12 27 20 29 – 88
UNK (12-2, 1-2) – 12 14 23 25 – 74
3-Point Goals – PSU: 4-13 (Williams 1-1, DaMitz 1-1, Gegg 0-4, Maher 1-2, Crain 1-4, Davis 0-1), UNK 5-23 (Simental 3-10, Holt 0-2, Kirsch 0-4, Dreckman 0-2, Backes 2-3, Jansa 0-1, Law 0-1). Fouled Out – None. Rebounds – PSU 32 (Alvarado 13), UNK 36 (Kirsch 13). Assists – PSU: 11 (DaMitz 5), UNK 11 (Simental 3, Kirsch 3). Total Fouls – PSU: 18, UNK 21. Technicals – None. A – 376.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.