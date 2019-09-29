CRETE — University of Nebraska at Kearney juniors Maddie Bach and Zoe Ritz finished first and second, respectively, at Saturday’s Dean White Invite Saturday at Doane College.
This meet was added late to UNK schedule, replacing last Saturday’s Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invite in Lincoln.
Bach paced the field of 109 by running the 5k course in 19 minutes while Ritz was right behind her at 19:12.3. The pair helped UNK score 50 team points to finish third behind Concordia (44) and Iowa’s Dordt College (48). The field consisted of nine teams.
UNK’s next four runners all finished between 10th-36th places. The foursome consisted of sophomore Sinclare Fiala (10th), sophomore Kennedy Krejdl (20th), freshman Allie Frasher (27th) and redshirt freshman Baylee Barnett (36th).
The men’s and women’s cross country teams will run again on Oct. 12 at Lewis University in Illinois.
