KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s soccer coach Chloe Roberts announced Friday that David Farias is the Lopers’ new assistant coach.
The California native replaces Meghan Pasbrig, who was a graduate assistant coach the past two seasons.
This new assistant position will involve Farias working closely with the Kearney Soccer Association throughout the year.
"We believe this partnership between Kearney Soccer Association and UNK soccer will be beneficial for both organizations," UNK athletic director Marc Bauer said. "Not only will UNK soccer gain a valuable and needed addition in Coach Farias but it will also help the program be more engaged in the Kearney soccer community.
"Additionally, the Kearney youth programs will gain exceptional experience from collegiate level coaches who are eager to build a stronger relationship with the soccer community. We are thankful for Eric Hellriegel and the Kearney Soccer Association’s Executive Board for their commitment to helping make this partnership a reality."
Farias is familiar with the Midwest having played his final two college seasons at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kan. Beginning his soccer career at East Los Angeles Community College, he was a center back on the Kansas Wesleyan teams that won two Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference titles.
"I am very excited to add David as an assistant coach and welcome him to the Loper soccer family. David is hardworking, energetic, experienced, and passionate about the game of soccer," said Roberts. "David has the right coaching mentality that I am looking for in an assistant and will be a great addition to the program. I look forward to working with him and the positive impact he will have on UNK soccer."
Farias helped create and develop the boys and girls varsity soccer programs at Alliance Margaret Bloomfield High School in Huntington Park, Calif. He moved on to be an assistant coach at Linda Esperanza Marquez, a Division I program. While there he helped the men’s team win two league titles.
During this time at Marquez, he joined a non-profit soccer club team in Boca Jrs. Los Angeles. There he developed and assisted the team in winning back-to-back National Cup Championships and being Far West Regionals Finalists. Since then, Boca Juniors has been ranked No. 1 in California.