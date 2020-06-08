KEARNEY — Hastings St. Cecilia junior-to-be Bailey Kissinger announced on social media that she will join the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team after graduation.
"I am extremely excited and thankful to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney!" Kissinger posted. "I’d like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches for always supporting me.
"A huge thanks to Coach (Brittany) Wilson and Coach (Greg) Berndt for always pushing me to be a better person and player. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the Team Factory family and support of the St. Cecilia community. #LopesUp"
A 5-foot, 6-inch guard, Kissinger averaged 11.4 points per game for the Class C2 state champion Hawkettes (26-3). She led the team with 66 assists and 58 steals prior to the state tournament.