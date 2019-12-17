KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA announced its sixth women’s basketball athlete of the week award for this season Monday.
University of Nebraska at Kearney freshman forward Madison Dreckman was tabbed as the athlete of the week after an impressive showing in UNK’s three games last week.
This is Dreckman’s earned first athlete of the week honor. She shot 75 percent from the field as UNK rolled past three opponents. She averaged 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 21 minutes per game.
Her best performance came Saturday against Manhattan Christian when she tallied 17 points and seven rebounds.
UNK (10-1) will take part in the Puerto Rick Clasico on Thursday and Friday in San Juan, Puerto Rico. They will play University of the Sacred Heart at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.