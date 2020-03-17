KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA CEO Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to cancel the remaining 2020 spring conference regular-season competition schedule and the MIAA conference championships due to concerns regarding the global coronavirus pandemic.
The previous decision by the CEO Council to indefinitely suspend all countable athletically related activities (for all MIAA sports, regardless of season) remains in effect.
The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association’s top priority. The MIAA is taking these unprecedented actions to help our campuses and communities continue to address this public health crisis.