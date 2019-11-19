KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney placed 14 players on the All-MIAA team, the conference announced Tuesday.
The league’s 12 head coaches nominate and vote on the squad and cannot vote for their own players.
Leading the way is first-team selections defensive lineman Hinwa Allieu and linebacker and Sal Silvio, while quarterback TJ Davis was tabbed as the Freshman of the Year.
Davis becomes UNK football’s first MIAA individual award winner since the program joined the league in 2012.
Davis made the second team offense as an all-purpose back with senior left guard Josh Stoltenberg and junior right tackle Corey Hoelck joining him. Senior nose guard Jordan Ingraham made the second-team defense.
Senior back David Goodwin and senior receiver Sedarius Young represented the Lopers on the third-team offense.
Senior safety LaRoy James, senior right guard Kolin Kenton, senior outside linebacker Zach Sullivan, senior back Darrius Webb, junior back Dayton Sealey and redshirt freshman left tackle Kooper Reece made the honorable mention list.
Silvio and Allieu are named All-MIAA for a third time. Silvio joins left tackle Cole Manhart (2013-14) as the only Lopers to be named first-team at least twice in a career. Ingraham, Stoltenberg and Webb earn their second all-league honors.
UNK’s rushing attack garnered the most honors as four linemen, three running backs and the quarterback were all tabbed. The Lopers enter the Mineral Water Bowl averaging 331 yards per game with 39 touchdowns, each among the best in Division II. The line also has allowed just 15 sacks all season.
Goodwin (963), Davis (886), Webb (759) and Sealey (635) are the top four rushers on the team. Davis has 12 touchdowns, Webb at nine and Goodwin with eight. In the air, Davis is completing 56 percent of his passes for eight TDs.
His favorite target has been Young, who is up to 19 receptions for 564 yards (29.7 avg.) and three TDs. He also had 310 yards on 14 kick returns.
Defensively, Silvio (80) and James (79) lead the team in tackles. Silvio also is first in tackles for a loss (10.0), sacks (8.0), forced fumbles (four) and fumble recoveries (three). Sullivan (40) and Allieu (38) have combined for 78 tackles while Allieu has 8.5 tackles for a loss, including 4.5 sacks. Next, Ingraham has plugged the middle with 23 stops and 5.5 tackles for a loss.
Central Missouri senior QB Brook Bolles was named the offensive player of the year, Northwest Missouri senior lineman Spencer Phillips the defensive player of the year and Fort Hays State senior kicker Date Brown was the top special teams player. UCM’s Jim Svoboda was named the coach of the year.
UNK (6-5) faces the Winona State Warriors (8-3) on Dec. 7 in the Mineral Water Bowl at Excelsior Springs, Mo.
