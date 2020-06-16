KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-21 academic year on Monday. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules and championships in all sports.
In response to the NCAA requirements in maximum and minimum allowable contests and dates for the 2020-21 season, the CEO Council approved a new 10 game football schedule and the elimination of non-conference play in men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, and women’s soccer. The Council also approved modifying the brackets and dates for the 2020-21 MIAA Championships.
Modifying regular-season schedules and championships were cost-savings measures for each institution and the MIAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regular-season schedules will become available throughout the week starting with football today, volleyball and women’s soccer on Wednesday, men’s and women’s basketball on Thursday, and baseball, softball, and tennis on Friday.
Another action approved by the CEO Council was to place The MIAA Network in a pay-per-view model for all sports and allow fans access to all sporting events on the network. The plan makes the network the first digital platform in NCAA Division II to be exclusively pay-per-view.
Fans also will see new enhancements in the quality of each broadcast and benefits like full HD, 1080p video quality, and full distribution through an all-new MIAA Network mobile app for iOS and Android with push notifications.