KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team returns nine players — eight who played significant minutes — from last year’s team that finished eighth in the MIAA.
The returning talent and experience have created higher expectations for the Lopers this season, as they placed sixth in the coaches and media preseason polls the league announced Wednesday.
“We are really excited to have some experience this year,” coach Carrie Eighmey said. “We feel like we’ve addressed some of our depth issues, and I feel like we’ve improved in that area. We brought in four freshmen that we feel like can contribute along with a grad transfer point guard that we feel like gives us more experience at that position.”
Defending conference champion Fort Hays State and Central Missouri finished first and second, respectively, in both polls. Washburn, Pittsburg State and Emporia State rounded out the top five teams in each poll.
Last season, the Lopers (15-14, 8-11 MIAA) made the conference tournament but lost in the first round to Missouri Western 55-47.
The Lopers return four players who averaged at least 10 points per game from last season, including sophomore center Brooke Carlson, who averaged a team-high 10.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
Sophomore guard Shiloh McCool posted 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists last year. Junior guard Kelsey Sanger (10.2) and sophomore guard Maegan Holt (10.1) also averaged double figures in scoring.
McCool will miss the entire year this season with a knee injury. The Lopers hope graduate transfer point guard Haley Simental, who spent her first four years at the University of Denver, can fill the void.
The Lopers also believe the five freshmen who received valuable minutes last year will take the next steps in their developments this season.
“Having them to have the opportunity to make it to the tournament last year and to actually experience it (was important),” Eighmey said. “We tried to explain to them what it’d be like, the environment that they’d experience here. If you watched the game at all, we struggled because the lights were pretty bright and we were pretty nervous.
“As a coach, as frustrating or difficult as that is in the moment to coach a game like that, there was a part of me that knew how valuable that experience would be moving forward.”
The Loper men’s basketball team doesn’t have the same preseason expectations as the women’s program. After a 13th-place finish last season, the Lopers are preseason 13th in the media poll and 14th in the coaches poll.
Last season, the Lopers (10-18, 5-14 MIAA) were involved in 21 games decided by 10 points or less, winning 10 of those contests.
Defending national champion Northwest Missouri is the overwhelming preseason favorite. Missouri Southern is second in both polls. Washburn and Fort Hays State round out the top four teams in the preseason polls.
The Lopers return three starters after Kanon Koster and Weston Baker Magrath transferred in the offseason. Seniors forwards AJ Jackson and Kyle Juhl and junior guard Sam Morris are returning starters. Senior forward Morgan Soucie, senior guard Chase Winchester and junior forward Austin Luger likely will contribute off the bench this season.
Redshirt freshmen guards Cedric Johnson and Noah Valasek will compete for playing time, along with a group of five newcomers, including junior transfer point guard RJ Pair.
“We took our fair share of lumps with a young group,” coach Kevin Lofton said. “Hopefully they’ve learned from those hard knocks. I am proud of every guy on the roster, and I think they are going to represent the program how we want to be represented.”
Both teams begin practice Oct. 14 and the regular season Nov. 8.
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.