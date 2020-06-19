KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team will have five home MIAA duals in spring 2021.
To help alleviate costs brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, all NCAA Division II men’s and women’s tennis programs are playing a maximum of 17 dates during the upcoming season. The MIAA will play a full league schedule with some non-conference duals being dropped to meet the new date limit.
In addition, the MIAA Tournament will be cut to a two-day event and feature the top six teams in the conference standings.
UNK will host Central Oklahoma and Northeastern State the week of March 22-28, Fort Hays State the week of April 5-11 and then Washburn and Northwest Missouri the week of April 12-18.
All Loper home duals are held at Harmon Park with the Grand Island Tennis Center as the backup facility in case of inclement weather.
During the weeks of March 29-April 3, the Lopers will play at Missouri Western. UNK also travels to Newman University and Emporia State the week of April 19-25.
The Lopers’ spring non-conference slate will be announced later, as will the team’s upcoming fall dual and tournament schedule.
Led by first-year head coach Scott Shafer UNK went 8-2 during a shortened 2020 season, winning five true road duals and ending the year on a two-match win streak.