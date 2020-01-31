KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball coach Rick Squiers announced Thursday the addition of Minden High’s Jensen Rowse in the 2020 recruiting class.
The 5-foot-8 outside hitter/defensive specialist is UNK’s fourth recruit to date as the program added three players in November. The Lopers had four seniors on last season’s national runner-up team.
“Jensen’s background growing up in a volleyball family has helped her become a versatile player who can plug into multiple positions,” Squiers said.
Rowse is four-year volleyball and track letterwinner for the Whippets. As a senior, she helped Minden win 19 matches after racking up 597 assists, 334 digs, 275 kills, 71 aces and 25 blocks.
Starting all 137 matches in her prep career, she holds MHS records for kills in a career (1,645) and season (563) as well as aces in a career (247). As a junior, Rowse set a Class C1 state record for kills in a match with 42.
Selected to play in the 37th annual Nebraska Coaches Association all-state match at Lincoln North Star, she helped the Whippets win two Southwest Conference titles and reach the 2017 state tournament. Her older sister Ali played at UNK while her mother, Lonna, was a volleyball player at Northwest Missouri State.
UNK went 38-1 last season, winning the MIAA regular-season and tournament titles before reaching the national championship match in Denver. The Lopers currently are going through winter workouts with spring practice set for March.