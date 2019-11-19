KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volelyball team isn’t used to traveling for the MIAA Tournament.
During the last three years, the Lopers have won the conference regular-season title, earning the right to host the tournament. This year, the MIAA has made a change. For the first time, the tournament will be held at a neutral site, preventing the Lopers, who won the regular season with an undefeated record, from playing at the Health and Sports Center.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, the second-ranked Lopers (30-0) will square off against Missouri Southern (13-17) at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Mo. The Lopers have won the conference tournament each of the last three years to earn the automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.
“What I hope we can do is look at it as house money,” said coach Rick Squiers on the MIAA Tournament. “We want to win, but we don’t have to win. We are going to play beyond that tournament. We are one of the few teams in this regional that can probably say that.
“I hope they can play loose and have fun and enjoy it. It’s still going to be hard, and hopefully we will be playing all three days.”
Washburn, who’s only two regular-season losses came against UNK, and Central Missouri are the second and third seeds, respectively.
If the Lopers defeat Missouri Southern in their first match, they will play the winner of the Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western match in the second round at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Lopers boasted the top offense and defense in the MIAA throughout the regular season.
They posted a conference-high .257 hitting percentage and held opposing teams to a .108 hitting percentage. Washburn ranked second in hitting percentage (.239) and opponent hitting percentage (.128).
During their 30-game winning streak, the Lopers won 22 of their matches in three sets. They only had three matches go to the fifth set, including against Pittsburg State on Saturday.
The Lopers never expected to be undefeated at this point in the season, Squiers said. But he also commends his team for not letting the pressure of the streak affect them.
“It’s not really something we think about all the time,” said junior setter Maddie Squiers. “We are prepared if we were to lose. We talk about that and are prepared. We are a very calm team, and I think that helps a lot.”
Rick Squiers plans on tinkering with rotations and his overall approach in the practices leading up to the MIAA Tournament. He didn’t want to make any changes during the Lopers’ winning streak. But with the pressure of trying to finish the regular season undefeated over, he believes now is the time to try to strengthen the Lopers as they hope to make a deep postseason run.
One of those changes will be inserting redshirt freshman outside hitter Sami Mauch into the lineup. Mauch has a big-time arm but has been trying to regain her form after missing all last season with a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her left knee.
She didn’t play in the Lopers’ last four matches. Rick Squiers hoped to play her the final weekend of the regular season but the situations didn’t allow for it, especially since he doesn’t know how she’d respond to coming off the bench, he said.
“She’s been practicing really well,” Rick Squiers said. “The last two weeks, I’ve really wanted to see her get some court time, and I was hoping it would be (Saturday). But we have to make that happen because she’s someone who can heat up and score points for us.”
Eight teams make the NCAA Central Regional with three spots determined by automatic bids from the winners of the MIAA, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Great American Conference tournaments this weekend.
The Lopers sit atop the regional rankings.
The Central Regional is the top region in Division II, as 12 of the teams are ranked in the top 25.
Minnesota-Duluth, who was second in the Nov. 13 rankings, lost to then-No. 21 Upper Iowa in five sets and was swept by then-No. 16 Winona State last weekend. Concordia-St. Paul was third in the regional rankings but was swept by then-No. 13 Wayne State on Nov. 12 and concluded the regular season with seven losses. Northern State, who was fourth in the regional rankings, won the NSIC regular-season crown with a 24-4 overall record.
Rick Squiers believes the Lopers could host the regional, even if they don’t win the conference tournament. The third edition of the regional rankings will be released today.
“I look at the coaches that are in these conferences, and I think they compare to any Division I conference in America. And I am not exaggerating at all,” Rick Squiers said. “They are as good as any Division I conference in the country. Everyone is prepared. It’s Division I volleyball. It’s mid-level at least Division I volleyball. That’s what you have to be able to do to function in this region. Once you get into the regional, as we’ve learned the hard way, it’s hard to win games.”
