KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney defensive lineman Hinwa Allieu signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent Sunday.
Allieu, who’s 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, is the 12th Loper to sign or have a tryout with an NFL team since 2000. Linebacker Tyke Kozeal was the last Loper to receive NFL interest when the Philadelphia Eagles invited him to a workout in 2017.
Besides the Falcons, Allieu also drew interest from the Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers.
"It’s crazy and exciting. I was shaken up," said Allieu in a phone interview from Maryland. "I was talking to other teams, too, but I was talking to the Falcons’ defensive line coach before and really liked him. That helped in my decision. It’s just a dream come true. It’s an exciting time. I was super-stoked about it and didn’t know how to act."
Allieu was busy in the months leading up to the NFL draft in hopes of earning an NFL opportunity.
He said he went to Colorado to train for a month in preparation for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Pro Day that he attended on March 12.
Prior to the draft, Allieu and his agent, who’s based in Las Vegas, also went through the NFL rosters to figure out what teams were the best fit for him based on each team’s depth chart and defensive scheme.
Allieu said he spent the two weeks leading up to the draft talking with coaches and teams.
"I just thought based on the way I want to play with being able to play defensive tackle and defensive end that the Falcons were a good fit for me," Allieu said.
Allieu’s development into a professional football player is nothing short of remarkable. He grew up in Freetown, Sierra Leone, with his parents and four siblings before moving on his own to Germantown, Md., about 30 miles outside of Washington, D.C., to live with his uncle in 2013.
When he enrolled in high school at The Avalon School, an all-boys school in Gaithersburg, Md., in fall 2013, Allieu had never heard of American football. A coach invited the sophomore to football practice, which was his first experience with the sport.
It took time for Allieu to grasp football but it didn’t stop him from receiving attention from collegiate programs. Allieu garnered Division I collegiate interest but committed to the Lopers, where he developed into one of the top players in the MIAA during the last four years.
"It’s crazy because I’ve always seen myself as an underdog and someone people don’t really know about," Allieu said. "I wasn’t the highest recruited kid out of high school and just put my head down and worked hard. I just had a chip on my shoulder after coming from nothing."
Allieu made an immediate impact as a freshman with the Lopers in 2016. He recorded 45 tackles, the third-most on the team, and one sack in 10 games.
His production continued to trend upward as a sophomore when he earned third-team All-MIAA after accumulating 32 tackles, including seven for a loss, and a team-best 5 1/2 sacks.
Allieu earned All-MIAA honorable mention as a junior when he recorded 43 tackles, including 6 1/2 for a loss, and a team-high 4 1/2 sacks in 2018.
As a senior in 2019, Allieu made his presence known on the Lopers, who posted a 7-5 record for their first winning season since 2011. He had 40 tackles, including 9 1/2 for a loss, and 4 1/2 sacks to earn first-team All-MIAA.
Teams, including the Falcons, reached out to Allieu after the draft ended on Saturday. He said it was a hectic process, as he had to evaluate each opportunity and filled out an extensive amount of paperwork after agreeing to a deal with the Falcons.
The NFL allows teams to hold three-day post-draft rookie minicamps either May 1-4 or May 8-11. Teams then will hold organized team practice activities in late May and early June while training camp is in July. The status of all those events and how they will be held are still unknown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Regardless of what’s ahead, Allieu is eager and motivated to compete for a roster spot with the Falcons.
"The NFL is a hard business, it’s a hard job," Allieu said. "My mindset is to go out there and work hard and just earn everything I get and prove myself that the decision they made to sign me wasn’t a bad one. I definitely like being the guy that’s coming from the bottom, from a Division II school, that they don’t know about and going in there and showing them what I can do to prove myself."
