KEARNEY – Eighth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball received its first test this season when they faced No. 17 Rockhurst on Saturday night.
Rockhurst challenged the Lopers early, as both teams traded points in the first two sets. But the Lopers seized the momentum in the third to gain a one-set advantage and eventually claim a four-set victory (25-23, 26-28, 25-14, 25-22) at the Health and Sports Center.
The Lopers also swept New Mexico Highlands on Saturday afternoon to win all four of their matches in the two-day Rosella Meier UNK Fall Classic.
“I thought it was just kind of a grinder that we didn’t give up,” said UNK coach Rick Squiers on Rockhurst. “I’m not sure either team played real clean. Both teams had troubles scoring points and getting kills. Some of that was really good defense, and some of that was it’s a long weekend and you’re playing your fourth match.
“Anytime you can beat a Rockhurst team that I think is going to be pretty good, you have to feel good about it.”
After the Lopers (9-0) won a competitive first set 25-23, the second set featured 18 ties and six lead changes.
The largest lead came early in the set when the Hawks (5-3) recorded two kills, one block and scored one point off a Loper hitting error to hold a 9-5 advantage. The Lopers battled back to even the score at 10-10 before the two teams seemed to almost trade point after point.
Tied 23-23, the Lopers caught a break as Rockhurst’s serve went into the net. The Lopers returned the favor, though, as they recorded a service error on the ensuing serve, which was for set point.
The Lopers served for set point two other times in the second but couldn’t score the winning point. The Hawks won the set, 28-26.
“I just kind of pushed it back after that game and just moved on,” Wolfe said. “But that stuff happens, and we did a really good job of coming back the next set and putting it to them.”
The Lopers quickly put the second-set loss behind them, as they won the first four points in the third. They stormed out to a 15-8 lead and led 24-10. Rockhurst scored four straight points before the Lopers closed out the set, 25-14.
The Hawks showed some life in the fourth set, but the Lopers never trailed and won 25-22.
“I thought getting off to a good start early in the third was huge,” Squiers said. “We had a couple of bang, bang plays that went our way, and we capitalized on them and opened it up and got to breathe. In this kind of match, you don’t get to breathe very often because it’s so tight.”
The Lopers hit .167 in the match compared to Rockhurst’s .083. Junior right side hitter MK Wolfe paced the Lopers with 18 kills for a .341 hitting percentage. Senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson also finished with double-digit kills, recording 16 kills on 49 attempts for a .245 hitting percentage.
The Lopers will begin MIAA on Friday when they face Emporia State (4-4) in Emporia, Kan. They’ll conclude the road trip with a match against Washburn (8-0) on Sunday in Topeka, Kan.
The Lopers believe Saturday’s victory over Rockhurst will give them confidence as they begin their quest for their fourth consecutive conference regular-season title.
“I think this will really help us, especially playing a really quality opponent like that,” Wolfe said. “They’re the best team we’ve played since Wyoming (in a scrimmage), so I think that really helps us. We found some things we need to work on and get better.”
@DanZielinski3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.