PITTSBURG, Kan. — Junior middle Anna Squiers had a big offensive night and senior outside Julianne Jackson recorded her 100th career service ace to help third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney get by Pittsburg State 26-24, 25-16, 25-20 Friday night at Pittsburg.
UNK (19-0, 10-0) improved to 37-3 all-time against PSU (9-10, 4-6).
It’s usually a grind for UNK to win at Pittsburg and nothing changed Friday as the Gorillas dug 72 attacks and had 39 kills to hang around. The Lopers left with the win thanks to a .238 hitting efficiency and some late runs in the first and third sets.
UNK broke a 14-all tie in the first set with a 7-2 run that featured kills by four different players and an ace from junior setter Madison Squiers.
Soon after the Lopers seemingly were in a comfortable position, leading 24-19, Pitt fought off five set points with two kills, an ace, block and unforced Loper attack error.
UNK turned to Jackson in the big moment and she responded with a kill. The set ended when freshman middle Michaela Bartels turned a Pitt overpass into a kill.
Hitting .311 with only one attack error to control the second set, UNK built leads of 4-1, 7-3 and 12-9 in the third before Pitt battled back similar to the first set. Pitt tied things at 17 but the Lopers responded as Anna Squiers and Jackson had two kills apiece as part of a 7-1 run. Fittingly a Squiers’ kill ended the match.
UNK finished with an efficiency advantage of 66 points and was plus-2 in the service game.
Jackson had one of the team’s six aces and it came in the second set to make the score 18-12. With that she becomes just the 10th Loper in the past 24 years to reach triple digits in aces. She also supplied 14 digs, 10 kills and a solo block with Anna Squiers having match highs in kills (14) and hitting efficiency (.571). That percentage is a season-high effort and came in 24 swings.
Pitt was led by sophomores Erika Ivkov with 11 kills and 14 digs. Meg Auten added 10 kills.
UNK plays at Missouri Southern State in Joplin at noon today (Saturday).
