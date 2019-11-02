KEARNEY – Second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney has rarely had difficulties defeating opponents this season.
Even with playing in one of the toughest conferences in the country, the Lopers have played well in all aspects and rarely been pushed by MIAA opponents this season. On Saturday night, the Lopers kept their undefeated start alive by defeating No. 9 Central Missouri 25-21, 25-20, 25-11 in front of a season-high 1,404 fans at the Health and Sports Center.
The victory marked the 20th match the Lopers have won in straight sets this season.
“They are just really gritting,” coach Rick Squiers said. “They’re so competitive. We obviously we have good athletes. … They can’t do anything without competing. They take the most noncompetitive things that we do in practice, and they’re fighting over them.
“They are just a really competitive group. They are fun to coach. We have to give them some credit for what they’ve done up until this point because it’s been amazing.”
Saturday’s match featured two of the MIAA’s top teams. The first two sets went back-and-forth, but in each set, the Lopers (26-0, 16-0 MIAA) strung together a few points at a time to grow a lead. They also played solid defense to avoid any letdown.
The third set featured high-end play by the Lopers, which was sparked by the Jennies (18-7, 12-4).
With the Lopers holding an 11-8 lead after a hitting error by the Jennies, UCM coach Flip Piontek called a timeout. After the 75-second stoppage in play, Piontek started arguing with the referees about a substitution issue. The debate lasted about 10 minutes.
Once play resumed, the Lopers won four consecutive points, which resulted in Piontek calling another timeout. As the two teams huddled near their benches, Squiers and Piontek started jawing with one another from their respective sides. Each coach received a yellow card.
Piontek’s stalling tactics energized the Lopers and the fans. The Lopers came out with a sense of urgency and won 14 of the final 17 points after Piontek’s initial timeout.
It was an impressive showing for the Lopers in the third set, as they trailed at one point 8-7. The Lopers hit .302 compared to the Jennies’ negative-.026 and registered 16 kills in the set.
“I think that we had too much respect for the athletes on the other side of the net to let our guard down at all,” said Squiers on the delay in play. “We had worked really hard to win the first two. They have a lot of firepower, and we had to make a lot of defensive plays. I think our players knew full well that they had to come out ready to go in the third.”
The Lopers finished the match with a .233 hitting percentage, which was significantly better than the Jennies percentage of .076. The Lopers’ offense featured balance with MK Wolfe and Kamryn Schuler each having a match-high nine kills. The Lopers also played stingy defense, tallying 83 digs and 12 team blocks.
“We had the one little stretch (in the second set) where we seemed to string service errors together,” Squiers said. “Otherwise, we did not score very many points for Central Missouri. When you do that, it puts so much pressure on the other side of the net. They feel like they have to play perfect. I thought we blocked the heck out of the ball tonight too.”
The Lopers have four regular-season matches remaining before the MIAA Tournament begins Nov. 21 in Kansas City, Mo. The Lopers are on the road this week with a contest at Fort Hays State at 6 p.m. Tuesday and a match at Missouri Western at 6 p.m. Saturday.
UNK 3, UCM 0
Scores by Set
UCM (18-7, 12-4) 21 20 11 – 0
UNK (26-0, 16-0) 25 25 25 – 0
Individual Statistics
KILLS – UCM: Ally Offerdahl 2, Hannah Engelken 4, Audrey Fisher 5, Sydney Lierz 7, Hannah VanBuskirk 9, Rylee Neigenfind 6, Aubree Bell 1. UNK: Maddie Squiers 5, Anna Squiers 8, Julianne Jackson 7, MK Wolfe 9, Michaela Bartels 5, Kamryn Schuler 9, Mo Schafer 1.
ASSISTS – UCM: Ally Offerdahl 26, Abby Skrastins 2, Aubree Bell 4. UNK: Maddie Squiers 33, Anna Squiers 1, Julianne Jackson 1, Michaela Bartels 1, Lindsay Nottlemann 4, Kamryn Schuler 1.
SERVICE ACES – UCM: Jackie Storm 1, Abby Skrastins 1. UNK: Maddie Squiers 1, MK Wolfe 1, Kamryn Schuler 1.
DIGS – Katelyn Moore 10, Ally Offerdahl 14, Audrey Fisher 1, Sydney Lierz 13, Hannah VanBuskirk 2, Jackie Storm 9, Abby Skrastins 29, Rylee Neigenfind 1, Aubree Bell 4. UNK: Maddie Squiers 9, Anna Squiers 5, Julianne Jackson 14, MK Wolfe 17, Lindsay Nottlemann 26, Kamryn Schuler 4, Mo Schafer 8.
BLOCKS – UCM: Ally Offerdahl 2, Hannah Engelken 4, Audrey Fisher 4, Sydney Lierz 1, Rylee Neigenfind 3. UNK: Maddie Squiers 3, Anna Squiers 5, Julianne Jackson 2, MK Wolfe 5, Michaela Bartels 6, Kamryn Schuler 1.
